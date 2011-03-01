Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 09:40:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Snowflakes have been out and about  (Read 296 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:38:18 PM »
Imagine being "Outraged" by this  lost

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/couple-outraged-after-spotting-golliwogs-18672777
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 510


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:13:43 PM »
 :nige:

Thats fucking brilliant - sounds like he got fucked right off by the shopkeepers. You can imagine the little prick having a hissy fit over it.

Wonder what they fridge magnet and key rings were to so offend him.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 388



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:27 PM »
Not as good as when pinkponce accused criticalbill of being racist for calling someone a jamrag.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 750


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:23 PM »
What a fucking tosser
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:42:28 PM »
A jam rag  monkey monkey monkey monkey monkey monkey monkey

I havent heard that for years. Sat laughing
Logged
Mickgaz

Online Online

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:17:18 PM »
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 388



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:57:27 PM »
Baizuo behaviour.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Billy Balfour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 965



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:00:30 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 06:17:18 PM
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road 
Called Adam turner from Middlesbrough.
Hes deleted his twitter.
Logged
Mickgaz

Online Online

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:02:53 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Today at 07:00:30 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 06:17:18 PM
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road 
Called Adam turner from Middlesbrough.
Hes deleted his twitter.
[/quote.          ]
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 480


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:28:32 PM »
Our daughter was given a golliwog as a child. She really liked it. She lives in Wokesvile aka ,London now. I'll have to remind her, and all her Remainiac friends.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 149



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:26:48 PM »
They used to have Gollywog stickers on the jam jars when I was a kid & you collected them  sent off for a metal Gollywog badge' Happy days. :like:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 510


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:38:34 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:26:48 PM
They used to have Gollywog stickers on the jam jars when I was a kid & you collected them  sent off for a metal Gollywog badge' Happy days. :like:

Got a few of them to this day - sometimes wear them as lapel pins
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 