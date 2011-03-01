Welcome,
The Snowflakes have been out and about
Bernie
The Snowflakes have been out and about
Imagine being "Outraged" by this
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/couple-outraged-after-spotting-golliwogs-18672777
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Don pepe
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Thats fucking brilliant - sounds like he got fucked right off by the shopkeepers. You can imagine the little prick having a hissy fit over it.
Wonder what they fridge magnet and key rings were to so offend him.
Pile
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Not as good as when pinkponce accused criticalbill of being racist for calling someone a jamrag.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
What a fucking tosser
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
A jam rag
I havent heard that for years. Sat laughing
Mickgaz
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road
Pile
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Baizuo behaviour.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Billy Balfour
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 06:17:18 PM
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road
Called Adam turner from Middlesbrough.
Hes deleted his twitter.
Mickgaz
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Today
at 07:00:30 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 06:17:18 PM
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road
Called Adam turner from Middlesbrough.
Hes deleted his twitter.
Bill Buxton
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Our daughter was given a golliwog as a child. She really liked it. She lives in Wokesvile aka ,London now. I'll have to remind her, and all her Remainiac friends.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
They used to have Gollywog stickers on the jam jars when I was a kid & you collected them sent off for a metal Gollywog badge' Happy days.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 09:26:48 PM
They used to have Gollywog stickers on the jam jars when I was a kid & you collected them sent off for a metal Gollywog badge' Happy days.
Got a few of them to this day - sometimes wear them as lapel pins
