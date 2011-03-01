Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Snowflakes have been out and about  (Read 159 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 01:38:18 PM »
Imagine being "Outraged" by this  lost

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/couple-outraged-after-spotting-golliwogs-18672777
Don pepe
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:13:43 PM »
 :nige:

Thats fucking brilliant - sounds like he got fucked right off by the shopkeepers. You can imagine the little prick having a hissy fit over it.

Wonder what they fridge magnet and key rings were to so offend him.
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:39:27 PM »
Not as good as when pinkponce accused criticalbill of being racist for calling someone a jamrag.  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:23 PM »
What a fucking tosser
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:42:28 PM »
A jam rag  monkey monkey monkey monkey monkey monkey monkey

I havent heard that for years. Sat laughing
Mickgaz

« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:17:18 PM »
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road 
