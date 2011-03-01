Welcome,
July 28, 2020, 06:26:18 PM
The Snowflakes have been out and about
Author
Topic: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Bernie
The Snowflakes have been out and about
Imagine being "Outraged" by this
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/couple-outraged-after-spotting-golliwogs-18672777
Don pepe
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Thats fucking brilliant - sounds like he got fucked right off by the shopkeepers. You can imagine the little prick having a hissy fit over it.
Wonder what they fridge magnet and key rings were to so offend him.
Pile
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
Not as good as when pinkponce accused criticalbill of being racist for calling someone a jamrag.
towz
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
What a fucking tosser
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
A jam rag
I havent heard that for years. Sat laughing
Mickgaz
Re: The Snowflakes have been out and about
I see they did not have the obligatory Gazette picture of them looking offended.I wonder why ?
Fucking absolute snowflakes probably posts on over the road
