BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 683





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 683 "I WONT WEAR A MASK" « on: Yesterday at 12:10:52 PM »



ONE OF THE HOUNDS (TEESIDE CHAPTER) SAW YOU GOING INTO THE CO-OP- AND PUT YOUR MASK ON...



YOU BOUGHT A BOTTLE OF VIMTO, SOME KELLOGS CRAVE AND SOME CO-OP HAM



WHAT THE FUCK YA COOKIN WITH THAT TONIGHT?



ANYHOOOOO YOU GOT TO THE TIL PULLED OUT YOUR "BAD MOTHERFUCKER" WALLET AND STARTED COPPERING UP AND YOU SHOUT "SHIT SHE'S NOT GIVE ME ENOUGH"...



YOU START SWEATING (MORE THEN USUAL) AND AN OLD LADY GIVES YOU A POUND, YOU DROP TWO WERTHERS ORIGINALS IN HER BREAST POCKET AND WINK SAYING "I OWE YA ONE LOVE"



YOU WALK OUT AND CRACK THE KRAVE AND EAT IT ON THE WAY BACK TO THE FLAT



BEER ME BUD BUT YOU DID THIS MORNING DIDN'T YOU LIDDSONE OF THE HOUNDS (TEESIDE CHAPTER) SAW YOU GOING INTO THE CO-OP- AND PUT YOUR MASK ON...YOU BOUGHT A BOTTLE OF VIMTO, SOME KELLOGS CRAVE AND SOME CO-OP HAMWHAT THE FUCK YA COOKIN WITH THAT TONIGHT?ANYHOOOOO YOU GOT TO THE TIL PULLED OUT YOUR "BAD MOTHERFUCKER" WALLET AND STARTED COPPERING UP AND YOU SHOUT "SHIT SHE'S NOT GIVE ME ENOUGH"...YOU START SWEATING (MORE THEN USUAL) AND AN OLD LADY GIVES YOU A POUND, YOU DROP TWO WERTHERS ORIGINALS IN HER BREAST POCKET AND WINK SAYING "I OWE YA ONE LOVE"YOU WALK OUT AND CRACK THE KRAVE AND EAT IT ON THE WAY BACK TO THE FLATBEER ME BUD Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....