Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 06, 2020, 05:42:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BEN GIBSON 👍  (Read 1079 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM »
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 328


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM »
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 413



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 28, 2020, 01:26:28 PM »
Player power! Its up to him whether he comes here or goes to another club.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 653


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 28, 2020, 01:29:44 PM »
He needs a good season to get himself back in the prem, would be silly to go to Watford unless they are offering big bucks.
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 394


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 28, 2020, 02:07:58 PM »
Sol Bamba will be coming. ITK.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 733


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 28, 2020, 02:11:07 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:



Proper ITK  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 28, 2020, 02:23:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 28, 2020, 02:11:07 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:



Proper ITK  :like:

SINCE PEARSON LEFT IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER YOU DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

MORE CHANCE OF CROCKET GETTING HIS BET MONEY YOU PUNCHBAG  🥊🥊🥊 FUCKING WELCHING FUCKING SLIMEBALL SKINNY RAT  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 733


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 28, 2020, 02:25:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 02:23:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 28, 2020, 02:11:07 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:



Proper ITK  :like:

SINCE PEARSON LEFT IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER YOU DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

MORE CHANCE OF CROCKET GETTING HIS BET MONEY YOU PUNCHBAG  🥊🥊🥊 FUCKING WELCHING FUCKING SLIMEBALL SKINNY RAT  👎



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠



Everything ok mate??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Thunder pants
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 409


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: July 28, 2020, 03:07:09 PM »
Quote from: Thunder pants on July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone


IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER  😂😂😂

YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 783


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: July 28, 2020, 03:16:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 03:07:09 PM
Quote from: Thunder pants on July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone


IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER  😂😂😂

YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT  😂😂😂

YOU COULD KICK FUCK ALL WITH YOUR TOY STORY 4 SLIPPERS YA PINT SIZED PRICK  :alf: :alf: :nige: :nige:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 599


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM »
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 413



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: July 28, 2020, 05:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus
Any truth in this BG rumour?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Thunder pants
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 409


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: July 28, 2020, 07:52:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 03:07:09 PM
Quote from: Thunder pants on July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone


IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER  😂😂😂

YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT  😂😂😂

Where did I say I think he's a prem player ?? I said if he has any ambition he would look to the prem

Switch on
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM »
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 63


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:59:49 PM »
Had been over to LA Galaxy and was about to sign prior to lockdown 100%

ITK  mcl
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 385


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:07:33 PM »
Yep.  Freddie is 100% correct.
Logged
WLM
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 433


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:44:11 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus

It might sound glamorous but in reality its a shitehole.

 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 20


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:44:11 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus

It might sound glamorous but in reality its a shitehole.

 

Don't think he'd be living in Da Hood wid da bloods.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 603

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 733


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:17:26 PM »
Gibson and this lad from QPR at CB sounds good to me


Two leaders and talkers at the back  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 560


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:22:22 PM »
Yeah, happy to get Ben back.
Hope he doesn't talk funny now though.
 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 733


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:25:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍



Fair enough. Good info.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 783


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:26:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player


 monkey monkey monkey

THATS CLASS MATTSTER  :homer:  mcl

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 866



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:29:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player

He'll also be glad to know he can't be traced when sharing this type of info.













Oh.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:32:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:29:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player

He'll also be glad to know he can't be traced when sharing this type of info.













Oh.


IT'S HARDLY TOP SECRET INFO.... YOU BIG FAT BALD BUFFOON  😂😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 783


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:34:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:29:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player

He'll also be glad to know he can't be traced when sharing this type of info.













Oh.

 monkey monkey monkey

THATS CLASS CLEMSTER

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 890



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:34:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:32:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:29:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player

He'll also be glad to know he can't be traced when sharing this type of info.













Oh.


IT'S HARDLY TOP SECRET INFO.... YOU BIG FAT BALD BUFFOON  😂😂😂😂😂👎

Reverse gear engaged
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 866



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:35:03 PM »
Wobble gob - the "fact" he has told you is - you diminutive fatter slightly less bald buffoon.

 jc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:38:22 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 06:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:34:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:32:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:29:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player

He'll also be glad to know he can't be traced when sharing this type of info.













Oh.


IT'S HARDLY TOP SECRET INFO.... YOU BIG FAT BALD BUFFOON  😂😂😂😂😂👎

Reverse gear engaged


I DON'T DO BACKPEDDLING YOU DOG BOTHERER  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 328


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:23:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:34:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:32:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:29:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player

He'll also be glad to know he can't be traced when sharing this type of info.













Oh.


IT'S HARDLY TOP SECRET INFO.... YOU BIG FAT BALD BUFFOON  😂😂😂😂😂👎

Reverse gear engaged


I DON'T DO BACKPEDDLING YOU DOG BOTHERER  👎
Atkinson found out yet again  :ponce:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 866

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:33:16 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 04:23:59 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:34:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:32:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:29:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:24:02 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:53:54 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍






Fair enough. He would definitely know the balance remaining to us on the transfer fee of a player

He'll also be glad to know he can't be traced when sharing this type of info.













Oh.


IT'S HARDLY TOP SECRET INFO.... YOU BIG FAT BALD BUFFOON  😂😂😂😂😂👎

Reverse gear engaged


I DON'T DO BACKPEDDLING YOU DOG BOTHERER  👎
Atkinson found out yet again  :ponce:


YOU BEEN TOLD WANKER  👍

NO NAMES.... 2 WEEK BAN  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 