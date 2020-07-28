Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: BEN GIBSON 👍  (Read 719 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 843

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM »
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
Posts: 327


« Reply #1 on: July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM »
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:
Pile
Posts: 40 413



« Reply #2 on: July 28, 2020, 01:26:28 PM »
Player power! Its up to him whether he comes here or goes to another club.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 648


« Reply #3 on: July 28, 2020, 01:29:44 PM »
He needs a good season to get himself back in the prem, would be silly to go to Watford unless they are offering big bucks.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 394


« Reply #4 on: July 28, 2020, 02:07:58 PM »
Sol Bamba will be coming. ITK.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 726


« Reply #5 on: July 28, 2020, 02:11:07 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:



Proper ITK  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 843

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: July 28, 2020, 02:23:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 28, 2020, 02:11:07 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:



Proper ITK  :like:

SINCE PEARSON LEFT IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER YOU DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

MORE CHANCE OF CROCKET GETTING HIS BET MONEY YOU PUNCHBAG  🥊🥊🥊 FUCKING WELCHING FUCKING SLIMEBALL SKINNY RAT  👎
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
El Capitan
Posts: 42 726


« Reply #7 on: July 28, 2020, 02:25:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 02:23:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 28, 2020, 02:11:07 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM
This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently  :ponce:



Proper ITK  :like:

SINCE PEARSON LEFT IT'S DEAD IN THE WATER YOU DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

MORE CHANCE OF CROCKET GETTING HIS BET MONEY YOU PUNCHBAG  🥊🥊🥊 FUCKING WELCHING FUCKING SLIMEBALL SKINNY RAT  👎



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠



Everything ok mate??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Thunder pants
Posts: 4 409


« Reply #8 on: July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 843

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: July 28, 2020, 03:07:09 PM »
Quote from: Thunder pants on July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone


IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER  😂😂😂

YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT  😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 776


« Reply #10 on: July 28, 2020, 03:16:13 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 03:07:09 PM
Quote from: Thunder pants on July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone


IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER  😂😂😂

YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT  😂😂😂

YOU COULD KICK FUCK ALL WITH YOUR TOY STORY 4 SLIPPERS YA PINT SIZED PRICK  :alf: :alf: :nige: :nige:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 599


« Reply #11 on: July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM »
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus
Pile
Posts: 40 413



« Reply #12 on: July 28, 2020, 05:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus
Any truth in this BG rumour?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Thunder pants
Posts: 4 409


« Reply #13 on: July 28, 2020, 07:52:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 03:07:09 PM
Quote from: Thunder pants on July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM
ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN  👍

ITK LIDS  👍😎👍

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone


IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER  😂😂😂

YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT  😂😂😂

Where did I say I think he's a prem player ?? I said if he has any ambition he would look to the prem

Switch on
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 843

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:36:04 PM »
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Freddie Boswell
Posts: 62


« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:59:49 PM »
Had been over to LA Galaxy and was about to sign prior to lockdown 100%

ITK  mcl
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 384


WLM


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:07:33 PM »
Yep.  Freddie is 100% correct.
WLM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 422


« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:44:11 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus

It might sound glamorous but in reality its a shitehole.

 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 14


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:47:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:44:11 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on July 28, 2020, 05:02:33 PM
Poor lad. Hed have been in LA if it wasnt for coronavirus

It might sound glamorous but in reality its a shitehole.

 

Don't think he'd be living in Da Hood wid da bloods.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 596

UTB


« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:10:23 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 726


« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:17:26 PM »
Gibson and this lad from QPR at CB sounds good to me


Two leaders and talkers at the back  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 547


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:22:22 PM »
Yeah, happy to get Ben back.
Hope he doesn't talk funny now though.
 klins
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 843

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:36:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 880



« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:41:45 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 843

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:53:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:41:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:36:06 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:10:23 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:36:04 PM
PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS  👍

ITK LIDS 👍

If true, Fry must be part of the package, or whatever Burnley still owe, if anything scratched off.


THEY STILL OWE 4 MILL ON HIM.... WE PROBS OFFERED ANOTHER 2  👍

Do you have any source for that amount still owed to us?


YES..... THE LAD I KNOW WHO TRAINS THE UNDER 23'S  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
