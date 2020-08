BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 776





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 776

Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #10 on: July 28, 2020, 03:16:13 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 03:07:09 PM Quote from: Thunder pants on July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN 👍



ITK LIDS 👍😎👍



If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone

If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone



IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER 😂😂😂



YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT 😂😂😂

IF YOU THINK HE IS A PREM PLAYER 😂😂😂YOU DESERVE A GOOD KICKING YOU SOFT BRAINED CUNT 😂😂😂

YOU COULD KICK FUCK ALL WITH YOUR TOY STORY 4 SLIPPERS YA PINT SIZED PRICK



BEER ME BOYZ YOU COULD KICK FUCK ALL WITH YOUR TOY STORY 4 SLIPPERS YA PINT SIZED PRICKBEER ME BOYZ