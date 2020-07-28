LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 843CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 BEN GIBSON 👍 « on: July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM » ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN 👍



RiversideRifle

Posts: 327 Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #1 on: July 28, 2020, 12:03:14 PM » This is actually in the works but Watford are wanting to take him permanently Logged

Pile

Posts: 40 413 Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #2 on: July 28, 2020, 01:26:28 PM » Player power! Its up to him whether he comes here or goes to another club. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 648 Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #3 on: July 28, 2020, 01:29:44 PM » He needs a good season to get himself back in the prem, would be silly to go to Watford unless they are offering big bucks. Logged

Thunder pants

Posts: 4 409 Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #8 on: July 28, 2020, 02:52:57 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 11:35:26 AM ON HIS WAY BACK TO BORO.... SEASON LONG LOAN 👍



If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone If he has any ambition he should be looking at a prem club rumour has it Leeds are keen but chances are they will be touted with everyone Logged

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 843CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:36:04 PM » PERMANENT DEAL TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS 👍



Freddie Boswell

Posts: 62 Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:59:49 PM »



El Capitan

Posts: 42 726 Re: BEN GIBSON 👍 « Reply #20 on: Today at 05:17:26 PM »





Two leaders and talkers at the back Gibson and this lad from QPR at CB sounds good to me