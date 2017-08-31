Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 04:41:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Teesworks announced  (Read 234 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 132


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:21:26 AM »
Ben gets stuff done doesn't he?

Cue bitter lefty liberals with insults and untruths


https://www.teesworks.co.uk/

 :like:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 839



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:44:07 AM »
 :bc: :bc: :bc:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 508


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:58:20 AM »
That's great news.
 :like:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 508


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:23 PM »
Wasnt he supposed to be announcing 4000 jobs?

Ill save my excitement for when they announce Teesport as a Freeport

Houchen is putting all other local politicians to shame though so  :like: from me
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 745


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:01:47 PM »
I might come back home if there's any decent jobs  charles
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 508


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:06:33 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:01:47 PM
I might come back home if there's any decent jobs  charles

Not a fucking chance, not while the stokesley mafia still have a hit out on you  :alf: 
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 745


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:27:41 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:06:33 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:01:47 PM
I might come back home if there's any decent jobs  charles

Not a fucking chance, not while the stokesley mafia still have a hit out on you  :alf: 

Am I entitled to an opinion if I move back to Boro or will anywhere in the UK do?
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 875



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:30:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:01:47 PM
I might come back home if there's any decent jobs  charles

To yer mums basement? A garnished paycheck, kids who hate you and some boys from stokesley who want a chat

I thought the sleaze markets of bangkok are more your kind of thing


Bwhaha :basil:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:40:19 PM »
He's definitely shown up the old guard for being the bunch of politically motivated wasters we all knew them to be, got more done in a few years than they managed in 20.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 745


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:42:32 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:30:32 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:01:47 PM
I might come back home if there's any decent jobs  charles

To yer mums basement? A garnished paycheck, kids who hate you and some boys from stokesley who want a chat

I thought the sleaze markets of bangkok are more your kind of thing


Bwhaha :basil:


My mum doesn't have a basement, doesn't garnished mean added to? I'm pretty sure my kids that live with me and their mum don't hate me but i'll ask them tonight when I ring them. The only boys from Stokesely who might want a chat would be ex school friends so i'm not really scared about that

Thanks for your efforts though, have a nice day  :like:
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 875



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:52:53 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:42:32 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:30:32 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:01:47 PM
I might come back home if there's any decent jobs  charles

To yer mums basement? A garnished paycheck, kids who hate you and some boys from stokesley who want a chat

I thought the sleaze markets of bangkok are more your kind of thing


Bwhaha :basil:


My mum doesn't have a basement, doesn't garnished mean added to? I'm pretty sure my kids that live with me and their mum don't hate me but i'll ask them tonight when I ring them. The only boys from Stokesely who might want a chat would be ex school friends so i'm not really scared about that

Thanks for your efforts though, have a nice day  :like:

Hilarious effort ............. sshhh
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 508


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:17:44 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:27:41 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:06:33 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:01:47 PM
I might come back home if there's any decent jobs  charles

Not a fucking chance, not while the stokesley mafia still have a hit out on you  :alf: 

Am I entitled to an opinion if I move back to Boro or will anywhere in the UK do?

Only if you pay your back taxes and CSA  :steptoe:
Logged
TMG501
***
Online Online

Posts: 184


It's What's In The Groove That Counts


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:25:52 PM »

Houchen is putting all other local politicians to shame though so  :like: from me
[/quote]

Labour has held the area back for years
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 