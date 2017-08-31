Welcome,
July 29, 2020, 11:41:55 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
Author
Topic: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon (Read 799 times)
towz
Online
Posts: 8 755
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
at 10:13:08 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM
Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.
HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎
Poor Tommy, send him some money
I couldn't give a damn what happens to Robinson but your appalling disregard for the safety of his innocent wife and children show you up for the absolute scum you are. I feel sorry for your own wife and kids if this is the attitude you have. 👎
Maybe he should have thought about his wife and kids? Poor Tommy, send him some money
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 518
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
at 10:14:37 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:13:08 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM
Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.
HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎
Poor Tommy, send him some money
I couldn't give a damn what happens to Robinson but your appalling disregard for the safety of his innocent wife and children show you up for the absolute scum you are. I feel sorry for your own wife and kids if this is the attitude you have. 👎
Maybe he should have thought about his wife and kids? Poor Tommy, send him some money
Seriously
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 084
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:05 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 09:58:20 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 09:56:06 PM
You can repeat that as much as you like, it wont make it happen
Already has once you angry sneaky little tit
Sure it has Don.
Have 11 Sids.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 755
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
at 10:19:46 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 10:14:37 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:13:08 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM
Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.
HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎
Poor Tommy, send him some money
I couldn't give a damn what happens to Robinson but your appalling disregard for the safety of his innocent wife and children show you up for the absolute scum you are. I feel sorry for your own wife and kids if this is the attitude you have. 👎
Maybe he should have thought about his wife and kids? Poor Tommy, send him some money
Seriously
Seriously. Any man that jeopardizes his family's safety to make a few quid by being an odious arsehole is pretty reprehensible
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 842
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #54 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:43 PM »
Can anyone point me at the arson attack news report? Seriously, Ive tried
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 880
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 10:30:14 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:13:08 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM
Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.
HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎
Poor Tommy, send him some money
I couldn't give a damn what happens to Robinson but your appalling disregard for the safety of his innocent wife and children show you up for the absolute scum you are. I feel sorry for your own wife and kids if this is the attitude you have. 👎
Maybe he should have thought about his wife and kids? Poor Tommy, send him some money
You talking about doing the decent thing towards your kids??
Start paying the CPS then you can talk about others kids
#baddad
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 755
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 10:53:55 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 10:30:14 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:13:08 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM
Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.
HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎
Poor Tommy, send him some money
I couldn't give a damn what happens to Robinson but your appalling disregard for the safety of his innocent wife and children show you up for the absolute scum you are. I feel sorry for your own wife and kids if this is the attitude you have. 👎
Maybe he should have thought about his wife and kids? Poor Tommy, send him some money
You talking about doing the decent thing towards your kids??
Start paying the CPS then you can talk about others kids
#baddad
Please can you tell me who these kids are, who the mother is, what their names are?
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 880
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 11:09:27 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:53:55 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 10:30:14 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:13:08 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM
Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.
HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎
Poor Tommy, send him some money
I couldn't give a damn what happens to Robinson but your appalling disregard for the safety of his innocent wife and children show you up for the absolute scum you are. I feel sorry for your own wife and kids if this is the attitude you have. 👎
Maybe he should have thought about his wife and kids? Poor Tommy, send him some money
You talking about doing the decent thing towards your kids??
Start paying the CPS then you can talk about others kids
#baddad
Please can you tell me who these kids are, who the mother is, what their names are?
Why would i put their names on a football forum? Why would i do anything you demand? Every time anything is put on here about you you deny it even when you have said it yourself..... you are an inveterate liar, racist and all round scumbag .....
Just #payup
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 755
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 11:18:49 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 11:09:27 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:53:55 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 10:30:14 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:13:08 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 09:36:42 PM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 08:39:02 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on
Yesterday
at 08:22:43 PM
Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.
HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎
Poor Tommy, send him some money
I couldn't give a damn what happens to Robinson but your appalling disregard for the safety of his innocent wife and children show you up for the absolute scum you are. I feel sorry for your own wife and kids if this is the attitude you have. 👎
Maybe he should have thought about his wife and kids? Poor Tommy, send him some money
You talking about doing the decent thing towards your kids??
Start paying the CPS then you can talk about others kids
#baddad
Please can you tell me who these kids are, who the mother is, what their names are?
Why would i put their names on a football forum? Why would i do anything you demand? Every time anything is put on here about you you deny it even when you have said it yourself..... you are an inveterate liar, racist and all round scumbag .....
Just #payup
Mental cunt
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 842
Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 11:35:03 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 10:24:43 PM
Can anyone point me at the arson attack news report? Seriously, Ive tried
No?
Hes had peoples eyes out
Logged
