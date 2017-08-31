38red

Posts: 388 Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:25:07 PM » I'm not sure the Spanish will be keen on an asylum seeker with an extensive criminal record and no visible means of support, particularly if he brings an entire family of spongers. Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 337 Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon « Reply #30 on: Today at 03:55:05 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:33:21 PM 2. Maybe you support Lemon in trying his best to have paedophile rapists trials abandoned by acting as some kind of St George reporter of the year, I don't know. His views are not vague and if you don't see at least some irony of his current story then I'm giving up



That's a complete misrepresentation of what he was doing.



The mainstream media refused to cover the grooming scandal in this country for years as well you know, I'm no fan of his but to suggest he was trying to get the Muslim sex gangs off is ridiculous.



Perhaps if the media in this country did its job rather than pushing political ideology then he wouldn't have needed to stand outside the court, informing the nation that yet another gang of Muslims were being tried for countless cases of grooming, rape and child abuse.

OzzyPorter

Posts: 422 Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon « Reply #37 on: Today at 08:22:43 PM » Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.



HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎 « Last Edit: Today at 08:31:44 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged

towz

Posts: 8 750 Re: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon « Reply #39 on: Today at 08:39:02 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:22:43 PM Tommy Robinson is a moron. Yes he tells it how it is and a lot of what he says is true but at the root of his work is pure racism.



HOWEVER, those of you on this post ridiculing him and slaughtering him for moving his family to Spain to protect them are pure scum. The lowest of the low. You clearly wouldn't do anything it took to protect your own loved ones and you'll have to live with knowing that. 👎



Poor Tommy, send him some money Poor Tommy, send him some money Logged

Jethro Tull



What is there to dislike about a bloke who detests filthy Pakistani muslim paedophiles?

I hate the cunts as well' don't we all?

I hate the cunts as well' don't we all? Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.