Pile
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?
How could he POSSIBLY afford it?
I havent seen you ask that question of the ones who make it from the Middle East to Dover. You know, the poor souls who just want to get to a safe country.
Whoooosh?
No whoosh required, I know what you meant. I just dont get why people have a go at the bloke for everything he does, especially the hypocrites on the left. When hes in a physical altercation or slagging people off theyre horrified but celebrate it when he gets a whack off someone. The same for asylum, everyone has a right to seek it if they fear for their life but not Tommy, he should man up and get stabbed or whatevers likely to happen to him.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Why to people express opinion as fact? Another common trait.
1. I don't think it's funny when anybody gets attacked
2. Maybe you support Lemon in trying his best to have paedophile rapists trials abandoned by acting as some kind of St George reporter of the year, I don't know. His views are not vague and if you don't see at least some irony of his current story then I'm giving up
Pile
I couldnt give a fuck about him, I just dont like hypocrisy. Looks like Im aiming at the wrong person, apologies if I have. Plenty on here love it when they think TR gets assaulted.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
