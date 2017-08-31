Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 06:26:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is it true about Yaxley Lemon  (Read 460 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:49:13 AM »
?

Fleeing persecution in the UK and taking refuge in Spain?

 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 611


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:50:57 AM »
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:52:47 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:50:57 AM
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?

How could he POSSIBLY afford it?
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 748


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:57:14 AM »
Poor Tommy, send him money
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 604

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:19:48 AM »
SOME DAFT CUNTS ON THIS THREAD.... DON'T BLAME HIM... GET AWAY FROM THE SHITE TRYING TO KILL HIM  👎

https://www.ladbible.com/news/uk-tommy-robinson-flees-to-spain-to-protect-family-after-alleged-arson-20200728?source=facebook
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 748


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:24:43 AM »
Poor Tommy, send him some money
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 679


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:31:21 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:19:48 AM
SOME DAFT CUNTS ON THIS THREAD.... DON'T BLAME HIM... GET AWAY FROM THE SHITE TRYING TO KILL HIM  👎

https://www.ladbible.com/news/uk-tommy-robinson-flees-to-spain-to-protect-family-after-alleged-arson-20200728?source=facebook

SHOULDN'T YOU BE ON GRANDADBIBLE.COM  :nige: :alf: charles

BEER ME LITTLE MAN  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 27


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:34:12 AM »
The Bloody immigrant.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:41:08 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 11:34:12 AM
The Bloody immigrant.

Spain should give him shelter. He is running away from persecution in his homeland. He'll know it's morally right.
Logged
RiversideRifle
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 257


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:04:08 PM »
Tommy is a traitor and an absolute moron to boot  :ponce:
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 384



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:53:19 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:52:47 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:50:57 AM
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?

How could he POSSIBLY afford it?
I havent seen you ask that question of the ones who make it from the Middle East to Dover. You know, the poor souls who just want to get to a safe country.  mcl
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:55:57 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:52:47 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:50:57 AM
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?

How could he POSSIBLY afford it?
I havent seen you ask that question of the ones who make it from the Middle East to Dover. You know, the poor souls who just want to get to a safe country.  mcl

Whoooosh?
Logged
38red
*****
Online Online

Posts: 388


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:25:07 PM »
I'm not sure the Spanish will be keen on an asylum seeker with an extensive criminal record and no visible means of support, particularly if he brings an entire family of spongers.
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 384



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:35:49 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:55:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:52:47 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:50:57 AM
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?

How could he POSSIBLY afford it?
I havent seen you ask that question of the ones who make it from the Middle East to Dover. You know, the poor souls who just want to get to a safe country.  mcl

Whoooosh?
No whoosh required, I know what you meant. I just dont get why people have a go at the bloke for everything he does, especially the hypocrites on the left. When hes in a physical altercation or slagging people off theyre horrified but celebrate it when he gets a whack off someone. The same for asylum, everyone has a right to seek it if they fear for their life but not Tommy, he should man up and get stabbed or whatevers likely to happen to him.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:39:11 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 01:25:07 PM
I'm not sure the Spanish will be keen on an asylum seeker with an extensive criminal record and no visible means of support, particularly if he brings an entire family of spongers.

Why doesn't he go to Israel, seeing as so they fund and operate him as a mossad asset?

 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 876



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:40:16 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 01:25:07 PM
I'm not sure the Spanish will be keen on an asylum seeker with an extensive criminal record and no visible means of support, particularly if he brings an entire family of spongers.

You are Towz the antisemite and i claim my ten pounds

 monkey
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 508


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:42:00 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 748


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:56:05 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 637


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:57:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles




I have now managed to convince my grandparents that they are actually dead  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 748


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:59:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:57:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles




I have now managed to convince my grandparents that they are actually dead  :nige:

Sorry for your loss mate  rava charles
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 508


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:08:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:57:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles




I have now managed to convince my grandparents that they are actually dead  :nige:

They probably just play dead when you come round you boring cunt
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 637


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:09:59 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:08:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:57:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles




I have now managed to convince my grandparents that they are actually dead  :nige:

They probably just play dead when you come round you boring cunt





Oooooh someones put their big boy pants on this morning  :basil:




Oldfield will give you your sid biscuits soon, good boy 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:11:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:09:59 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:08:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:57:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles




I have now managed to convince my grandparents that they are actually dead  :nige:

They probably just play dead when you come round you boring cunt





Oooooh someones put their big boy pants on this morning  :basil:




Oldfield will give you your sid biscuits soon, good boy 

When you giving CapsDave his?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 637


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:11:55 PM »
I am Capsdave 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 508


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:14:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:11:55 PM
I am Capsdave 

Two boring cunts for the price of one. Youre finally offering some value Matthew  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 637


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:16:52 PM »
Good boy, Don. Good boy. 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:23:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:57:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles




I have now managed to convince my grandparents that they are actually dead  :nige:

I'm in prison  :duh:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 748


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:27:01 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:23:28 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:57:30 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 01:56:05 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 01:42:00 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:57:14 AM
Poor Tommy, send him money

If o let you took the same attitude with your kids back home eh  :wanker:

Funny as how people believe Oldfield's deranged ramblings  charles




I have now managed to convince my grandparents that they are actually dead  :nige:

I'm in prison  :duh:

Do yer want me to send yer a cake with a file in it?
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 876



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:28:01 PM »
Oh boys i see you have been obsessing about me again?

#truthhurts


 monkey monkey :basil:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:33:21 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:35:49 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:55:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:52:47 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:50:57 AM
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?

How could he POSSIBLY afford it?
I havent seen you ask that question of the ones who make it from the Middle East to Dover. You know, the poor souls who just want to get to a safe country.  mcl

Whoooosh?
No whoosh required, I know what you meant. I just dont get why people have a go at the bloke for everything he does, especially the hypocrites on the left. When hes in a physical altercation or slagging people off theyre horrified but celebrate it when he gets a whack off someone. The same for asylum, everyone has a right to seek it if they fear for their life but not Tommy, he should man up and get stabbed or whatevers likely to happen to him.

Why to people express opinion as fact? Another common trait.

1. I don't think it's funny when anybody gets attacked

2. Maybe you support Lemon in trying his best to have paedophile rapists trials abandoned by acting as some kind of St George reporter of the year, I don't know. His views are not vague and if you don't see at least some irony of his current story then I'm giving up
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:33:21 PM
2. Maybe you support Lemon in trying his best to have paedophile rapists trials abandoned by acting as some kind of St George reporter of the year, I don't know. His views are not vague and if you don't see at least some irony of his current story then I'm giving up

That's a complete misrepresentation of what he was doing.

The mainstream media refused to cover the grooming scandal in this country for years as well you know, I'm no fan of his but to suggest he was trying to get the Muslim sex gangs off is ridiculous.

Perhaps if the media in this country did its job rather than pushing political ideology then he wouldn't have needed to stand outside the court, informing the nation that yet another gang of Muslims were being tried for countless cases of grooming, rape and child abuse.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 840



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:17:56 PM »
His claim to be going to Spain as asylum is, I would imagine, disingenuous. He's had his supporters' eyes out, is selling his £900k home and going to put his feet up. Can't blame the lad.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:20:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:17:56 PM
His claim to be going to Spain as asylum is, I would imagine, disingenuous. He's had his supporters' eyes out, is selling his £900k home and going to put his feet up. Can't blame the lad.

I don't disagree. But his main financiers are in tel aviv.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 748


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:38:11 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:20:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:17:56 PM
His claim to be going to Spain as asylum is, I would imagine, disingenuous. He's had his supporters' eyes out, is selling his £900k home and going to put his feet up. Can't blame the lad.

I don't disagree. But his main financiers are in tel aviv.


I hope you are not being anti-Semitic Bobup 
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 384



View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:00:19 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:33:21 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:35:49 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:55:57 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 12:53:19 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:52:47 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:50:57 AM
Was just going to ask those ITK about this, is he retiring to the sunny Costas?

How could he POSSIBLY afford it?
I havent seen you ask that question of the ones who make it from the Middle East to Dover. You know, the poor souls who just want to get to a safe country.  mcl

Whoooosh?
No whoosh required, I know what you meant. I just dont get why people have a go at the bloke for everything he does, especially the hypocrites on the left. When hes in a physical altercation or slagging people off theyre horrified but celebrate it when he gets a whack off someone. The same for asylum, everyone has a right to seek it if they fear for their life but not Tommy, he should man up and get stabbed or whatevers likely to happen to him.

Why to people express opinion as fact? Another common trait.

1. I don't think it's funny when anybody gets attacked

2. Maybe you support Lemon in trying his best to have paedophile rapists trials abandoned by acting as some kind of St George reporter of the year, I don't know. His views are not vague and if you don't see at least some irony of his current story then I'm giving up
I couldnt give a fuck about him, I just dont like hypocrisy. Looks like Im aiming at the wrong person, apologies if I have. Plenty on here love it when they think TR gets assaulted.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 854


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:08:51 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:55:05 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:33:21 PM
I'm no fan of his but to suggest he was trying to get the Muslim sex gangs off is ridiculous

But his actions could have led to cases being declared as mis trials and perpetrators going free, and he knew that. But he'd rather buff up his own ego than do what's right.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 