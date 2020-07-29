Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 173







Posts: 9 173 Anyone been done over by the Coronafascists yet? « on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 AM » I was alone when I entered the Drs surgery to pick up a prescription yesterday. It had been mandated for anyone entering to surgery to wear a mask which I was prepared to comply with.



When I approached the counter (which had a sealed glass partition) I gave the receptionist id details for the pre-ordered prescription. I had to repeat myself in a louder voice as I was talking through a mask so she could hear me. When she did she asked me to raise my mask as she could see my nostrils. The mask had dropped a touch by me using a raised voice.



I could see she fucking loved it and got a mini-power trip out of it. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 173







Posts: 9 173 Re: Anyone been done over by the Coronafascists yet? « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:57:47 AM » Matty in contributing fuck all to the board again shocker - apart from feeding off others to show off his powers of being snide and glib behind the safety of his keyboard. Logged

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 17





Posts: 17 Re: Anyone been done over by the Coronafascists yet? « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:27:33 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:10:11 AM I was alone when I entered the Drs surgery to pick up a prescription yesterday. It had been mandated for anyone entering to surgery to wear a mask which I was prepared to comply with.



When I approached the counter (which had a sealed glass partition) I gave the receptionist id details for the pre-ordered prescription. I had to repeat myself in a louder voice as I was talking through a mask so she could hear me. When she did she asked me to raise my mask as she could see my nostrils. The mask had dropped a touch by me using a raised voice.



I could see she fucking loved it and got a mini-power trip out of it.





Out of everyone I would have had you down as a pro with this mask wearing malarkey... I mean lets face it your mrs has you wearing a gimp mask every weekend. Out of everyone I would have had you down as a pro with this mask wearing malarkey... I mean lets face it your mrs has you wearing a gimp mask every weekend. Logged