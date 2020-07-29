Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anyone been done over by the Coronafascists yet?  (Read 176 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 AM »
I was alone when I entered the Drs surgery to pick up a prescription yesterday. It had been mandated for anyone entering to surgery to wear a mask which I was prepared to comply with.

When I approached the counter (which had a sealed glass partition) I gave the receptionist id details for the pre-ordered prescription. I had to repeat myself in a louder voice as I was talking through a mask so she could hear me. When she did she asked me to raise my mask as she could see my nostrils. The mask had dropped a touch by me using a raised voice.

I could see she fucking loved it and got a mini-power trip out of it.   
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 AM »
Dr's receptionists are some of the biggest bitches out there. Them and airport check in Nazis.

 :wanker:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:36:07 AM »
Teesside airport is fucking shocking - even KLM pilots have complained about the jobsworths.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 AM »
Sounds like a very traumatic experience. My condolences.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:23:21 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:16:51 AM
Sounds like a very traumatic experience. My condolences.

COULD BE WORSE 👍

COULD HAVE GOT A BAT  🏏🦇🏏

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 AM »
He was in the doctors surgery, not the Zetland 😂😂😂😂



Im there will have been some toilets for him to hide in 😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠🥊🥊🥊🥊
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:57:47 AM »
Matty in contributing fuck all to the board again shocker  - apart from feeding off others to show off his powers of being snide and glib behind the safety of his keyboard.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:11:05 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:25:32 AM
He was in the doctors surgery, not the Zetland 😂😂😂😂



Im there will have been some toilets for him to hide in 😂😂😂😂🤠🤠🤠🤠🥊🥊🥊🥊

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:

CLASS THAT MATTSTER  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:12:07 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:57:47 AM
Matty in contributing fuck all to the board again shocker  - apart from feeding off others to show off his powers of being snide and glib behind the safety of his keyboard.


 cry cry cry cry

BEER ME BOYZZZZZZZZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:12:40 AM »
What a boring cunt you are with all these usernames
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:20:49 AM »
WHAT DID YOU SAY TO MADDO THAT TIME?   

SUMMAT DEAD WITTY IT WAS   klins

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:27:33 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:10:11 AM
I was alone when I entered the Drs surgery to pick up a prescription yesterday. It had been mandated for anyone entering to surgery to wear a mask which I was prepared to comply with.

When I approached the counter (which had a sealed glass partition) I gave the receptionist id details for the pre-ordered prescription. I had to repeat myself in a louder voice as I was talking through a mask so she could hear me. When she did she asked me to raise my mask as she could see my nostrils. The mask had dropped a touch by me using a raised voice.

I could see she fucking loved it and got a mini-power trip out of it.   


Out of everyone I would have had you down as a pro with this mask wearing malarkey...  I mean lets face it your mrs has you wearing a gimp mask every weekend.  monkey
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:28:14 AM »
How is Lisa's pussy? Still off-limits?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:32:07 AM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 08:27:33 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:10:11 AM
I was alone when I entered the Drs surgery to pick up a prescription yesterday. It had been mandated for anyone entering to surgery to wear a mask which I was prepared to comply with.

When I approached the counter (which had a sealed glass partition) I gave the receptionist id details for the pre-ordered prescription. I had to repeat myself in a louder voice as I was talking through a mask so she could hear me. When she did she asked me to raise my mask as she could see my nostrils. The mask had dropped a touch by me using a raised voice.

I could see she fucking loved it and got a mini-power trip out of it.   


Out of everyone I would have had you down as a pro with this mask wearing malarkey...  I mean lets face it your mrs has you wearing a gimp mask every weekend.  monkey


 

BEER ME BOYZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:33:07 AM »
Fucking hell .. another username
