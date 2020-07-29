I was alone when I entered the Drs surgery to pick up a prescription yesterday. It had been mandated for anyone entering to surgery to wear a mask which I was prepared to comply with.
When I approached the counter (which had a sealed glass partition) I gave the receptionist id details for the pre-ordered prescription. I had to repeat myself in a louder voice as I was talking through a mask so she could hear me. When she did she asked me to raise my mask as she could see my nostrils. The mask had dropped a touch by me using a raised voice.
I could see she fucking loved it and got a mini-power trip out of it.
Out of everyone I would have had you down as a pro with this mask wearing malarkey... I mean lets face it your mrs has you wearing a gimp mask every weekend.