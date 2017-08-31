Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 04:41:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU  (Read 525 times)
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:49:18 PM »
Serves the thick bog trotters right 

https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 378



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:50 PM »
Why not, they took their fair share out for long enough. At the point of brexit looking like a serious proposition I hoped Ireland would follow suit. It looks inevitable that the uk will fold at some point, shame we couldnt start a mini EEC with England, Ireland (all of it), Wales, Scotland and a few choice commonwealth nations. Maybe even offer terms to places like Brittany and Catalonia just to stir the shite. 
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 336


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:49:18 PM
Serves the thick bog trotters right 

https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo


Hahahaha, its payment for all those shit Eurovision songs.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 508


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:11 AM »
Just out of interest would the administrators of the board allow this sort of thing if we substituted the word "Paki" for Paddy?

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:41:14 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:46:11 AM
Just out of interest would the administrators of the board allow this sort of thing if we substituted the word "Paki" for Paddy?

 

So you are saying the word "Paddy" is racist now?

Half of them refer to celebrating "Paddy's day" FFS  lost

Now "bog trotter" on the other hand................. mcl
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 508


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:01:19 AM »
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 600

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:05:11 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.


BERNIE IS AN IGNORANT CUNT MATE. 👎

YOU WILL NEVER EDUCATE THE SILLY CUNT MATE  👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:55:39 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:05:11 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.


BERNIE IS AN IGNORANT CUNT MATE. 👎

YOU WILL NEVER EDUCATE THE SILLY CUNT MATE  👎




And you will never learn to use the quote function correctly  :nige:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:58:15 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.





I will admit that i don't like them.

A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.

So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 508


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:30:37 PM »
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 875



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:26:06 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:46:11 AM
Just out of interest would the administrators of the board allow this sort of thing if we substituted the word "Paki" for Paddy?

 

I was in Scotland the other day and talking to a friend of mine he said the English call the Scots porridge wogs

I never heard of it but it certainly tickled me

 monkey
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 27


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:27:06 PM »
If terry's family are anything like Terry. Stands to reason they're fucking pricks tbf  :like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 508


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:33:04 PM »
Says the biggest fucking cockwomble on the board.
 souey
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 875



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:33:24 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 01:27:06 PM
If terry's family are anything like Terry. Stands to reason they're fucking pricks tbf  :like:

Terry is an oasis of sense on this forum ..... try Matty, Towz, Bob and their managerie of sock puppet accounts for that type of behaviour
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 473


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:33:45 PM »
Im afraid the Irish sold their souls to the EU. They thought they could attract tech  business from all over the world by lowering corporation tax. Unfortunately for the Irish the rulers of the EUSSR are not amused,and are determined to punish them. The ROI should have exited the EU with us. Virtually all their trade is with us or goes though the UK. An Ireland UK exit makes so much sense. Perhaps the Irish will come to realise this.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 508


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:34:15 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:33:45 PM
Im afraid the Irish sold their souls to the EU. They thought they could attract tech  business from all over the world by lowering corporation tax. Unfortunately for the Irish the rulers of the EUSSR are not amused,and are determined to punish them. The ROI should have exited the EU with us. Virtually all their trade is with us or goes though the UK. An Ireland UK exit makes so much sense. Perhaps the Irish will come to realise this.

Spot on.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 600

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:34:59 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:30:37 PM
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.





HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:35:16 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:30:37 PM
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.




You're welcome  jc
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:37:03 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:34:59 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:30:37 PM
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.





HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD  👍😂😂😂👍

I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.

All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 600

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:38:54 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:37:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:34:59 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:30:37 PM
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.





HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD  👍😂😂😂👍

I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.

All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".



IN 2 INCH LETTERS  👍😎😎😎😎😎👍

YOU  🤡🤡🤡
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 388


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:49:18 PM
Serves the thick bog trotters right 

https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo

Net contributions are broadly related to  per capita GDP. Ireland's ranking is inflated by corporate incomes being recorded as Irish for tax 'efficiency' purposes. This has been generally beneficial to the Irish economy in the past, but has bitten them on the bum here.
https://photius.com/rankings/2020/economy/gdp_per_capita_2020_0.html
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:42:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:38:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:37:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:34:59 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:30:37 PM
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.





HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD  👍😂😂😂👍

I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.

All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".



IN 2 INCH LETTERS  👍😎😎😎😎😎👍

YOU  🤡🤡🤡

Your mother wanted you circumsised, but the Dr said "There's no end to this prick"  jc
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:46:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:38:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:37:03 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:34:59 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:30:37 PM
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.





HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD  👍😂😂😂👍

I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.

All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".



IN 2 INCH LETTERS  👍😎😎😎😎😎👍

YOU  🤡🤡🤡

Hang on!  mick

That would make your cock longer than your legs 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 27


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:51:02 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 01:33:24 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 01:27:06 PM
If terry's family are anything like Terry. Stands to reason they're fucking pricks tbf  :like:

Terry is an oasis of sense on this forum ..... try Matty, Towz, Bob and their managerie of sock puppet accounts for that type of behaviour

I don't judge people by their political persuasions. To each his own.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 636


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:55:36 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 01:33:24 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 01:27:06 PM
If terry's family are anything like Terry. Stands to reason they're fucking pricks tbf  :like:

Terry is an oasis of sense on this forum ..... try Matty, Towz, Bob and their managerie of sock puppet accounts for that type of behaviour



Beer me, OddCunt, me owld fruit  :ponce: :ponce: :alf:




🤠🤠🤠🤠🤡🤡🤡
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 600

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:06:18 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 01:33:24 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 01:27:06 PM
If terry's family are anything like Terry. Stands to reason they're fucking pricks tbf  :like:

Terry is an oasis of sense on this forum ..... try Matty, Towz, Bob and their managerie of sock puppet accounts for that type of behaviour


👍😂😂😂👍

POOR EL TWATTY  😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 121



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:39:33 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:58:15 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.





I will admit that i don't like them.

A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.

So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.



Bernie , you do realise the British have killed many more Irish citizens than the Irish have British citizens? Infinitely more in fact. Its kind of how the whole thing started.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 463


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:41:33 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 02:39:33 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:58:15 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.





I will admit that i don't like them.

A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.

So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.



Bernie , you do realise the British have killed many more Irish citizens than the Irish have British citizens? Infinitely more in fact. Its kind of how the whole thing started.

We civilised them 

Still be living in bothys and existing on potatoes if we'd not gone over there.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 636


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:43:44 PM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=U3gfjpcgZmw
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 378



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:31:47 PM »
Just to keep things clear, it is good CoB etiquette to drag up past behaviour of our forefathers or should we forget what our ancient ancestors did and concentrate on times which included living relatives?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 