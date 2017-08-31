|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.
I will admit that i don't like them.
A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.
So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.
Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.
HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD 👍😂😂😂👍
I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.
All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.
Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.
HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD 👍😂😂😂👍
I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.
All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".
IN 2 INCH LETTERS 👍😎😎😎😎😎👍
YOU 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.
Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.
HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD 👍😂😂😂👍
I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.
All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".
IN 2 INCH LETTERS 👍😎😎😎😎😎👍
YOU 🤡🤡🤡
Your mother wanted you circumsised, but the Dr said "There's no end to this prick"
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
Bernie
|
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.
Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.
HE NEEDS IT TATTOOING ON HIS FUCKING FOREHEAD 👍😂😂😂👍
I hear you wanted that famous welsh railway station name tattooing onto your prick.
All the tattooist could get on there was "Rhyl".
IN 2 INCH LETTERS 👍😎😎😎😎😎👍
YOU 🤡🤡🤡
Hang on!
That would make your cock longer than your legs
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 27
|
If terry's family are anything like Terry. Stands to reason they're fucking pricks tbf
Terry is an oasis of sense on this forum ..... try Matty, Towz, Bob and their managerie of sock puppet accounts for that type of behaviour
I don't judge people by their political persuasions. To each his own.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
If terry's family are anything like Terry. Stands to reason they're fucking pricks tbf
Terry is an oasis of sense on this forum ..... try Matty, Towz, Bob and their managerie of sock puppet accounts for that type of behaviour
👍😂😂😂👍
POOR EL TWATTY 😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.
I will admit that i don't like them.
A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.
So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.
Bernie , you do realise the British have killed many more Irish citizens than the Irish have British citizens? Infinitely more in fact. Its kind of how the whole thing started.
We civilised them
Still be living in bothys and existing on potatoes if we'd not gone over there.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|