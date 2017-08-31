Pile

Posts: 40 375 Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:50 PM » Why not, they took their fair share out for long enough. At the point of brexit looking like a serious proposition I hoped Ireland would follow suit. It looks inevitable that the uk will fold at some point, shame we couldnt start a mini EEC with England, Ireland (all of it), Wales, Scotland and a few choice commonwealth nations. Maybe even offer terms to places like Brittany and Catalonia just to stir the shite. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Posts: 7 508Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:01:19 AM » I think you get the gist Bernard.

Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.

Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.







I will admit that i don't like them.



A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.



So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.



I will admit that i don't like them.A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.

Posts: 7 508Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:30:37 PM » You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.



Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.







Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 473





Posts: 4 473 Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:33:45 PM » Im afraid the Irish sold their souls to the EU. They thought they could attract tech business from all over the world by lowering corporation tax. Unfortunately for the Irish the rulers of the EUSSR are not amused,and are determined to punish them. The ROI should have exited the EU with us. Virtually all their trade is with us or goes though the UK. An Ireland UK exit makes so much sense. Perhaps the Irish will come to realise this. Logged