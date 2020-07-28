Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 455





Posts: 5 455 Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:58:15 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM I think you get the gist Bernard.

Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.

Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.











I will admit that i don't like them.



A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.



So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.



I will admit that i don't like them.A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.