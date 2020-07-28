Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU  (Read 377 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 09:49:18 PM »
Serves the thick bog trotters right 

https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo
Pile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:50 PM »
Why not, they took their fair share out for long enough. At the point of brexit looking like a serious proposition I hoped Ireland would follow suit. It looks inevitable that the uk will fold at some point, shame we couldnt start a mini EEC with England, Ireland (all of it), Wales, Scotland and a few choice commonwealth nations. Maybe even offer terms to places like Brittany and Catalonia just to stir the shite. 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:49:18 PM
Serves the thick bog trotters right 

https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo


Hahahaha, its payment for all those shit Eurovision songs.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:11 AM »
Just out of interest would the administrators of the board allow this sort of thing if we substituted the word "Paki" for Paddy?

 
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:41:14 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:46:11 AM
Just out of interest would the administrators of the board allow this sort of thing if we substituted the word "Paki" for Paddy?

 

So you are saying the word "Paddy" is racist now?

Half of them refer to celebrating "Paddy's day" FFS  lost

Now "bog trotter" on the other hand................. mcl
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:01:19 AM »
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:05:11 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.


BERNIE IS AN IGNORANT CUNT MATE. 👎

YOU WILL NEVER EDUCATE THE SILLY CUNT MATE  👎
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:55:39 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:05:11 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.


BERNIE IS AN IGNORANT CUNT MATE. 👎

YOU WILL NEVER EDUCATE THE SILLY CUNT MATE  👎




And you will never learn to use the quote function correctly  :nige:
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:58:15 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:01:19 AM
I think you get the gist Bernard.
Abuse of the Irish seems to be acceptable on here whereas abuse of other people is not.
Not all Irish are thick or pikeys, in much the same way not all people from Teesside are druggie chav cunts or the unmentionable thing that Dr. Higgs and most visiting fans accuse us of.





I will admit that i don't like them.

A lot of them are very Anti English, and a good few of them supported, bankrolled and in some cases partook in the murder of British citizens.

So as far as i'm concerned the ROI can get "Fecked". To be sure.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:30:37 PM »
You obviously have a very poor grasp of Irish history if you think for a minute that they were the aggressors.

Anyway, as you hate half of my entire family without having ever met them I'll just consign you to the file marked "Ignorant Prick" and move on.
