July 28, 2020, 12:09:03 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU
Author
Topic: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU (Read 128 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 449
The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU
Yesterday
at 09:49:18 PM »
Serves the thick bog trotters right
https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pile
Posts: 40 368
Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU
Yesterday
at 10:12:50 PM »
Why not, they took their fair share out for long enough. At the point of brexit looking like a serious proposition I hoped Ireland would follow suit. It looks inevitable that the uk will fold at some point, shame we couldnt start a mini EEC with England, Ireland (all of it), Wales, Scotland and a few choice commonwealth nations. Maybe even offer terms to places like Brittany and Catalonia just to stir the shite.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 324
Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU
Yesterday
at 11:15:39 PM »
Yesterday
at 09:49:18 PM
Serves the thick bog trotters right
https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo
Hahahaha, its payment for all those shit Eurovision songs.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
