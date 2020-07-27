Welcome,
July 27, 2020, 10:20:36 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU
Topic: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU (Read 64 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 449
The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU
Serves the thick bog trotters right
https://www.brexit-watch.org/the-eus-big-deal-lets-face-it-ireland-got-screwed?fbclid=IwAR0LO3N-ohofXm7edufO3F_YPI3YwzGw9dlIiNhvBHS8ogiaIj-tWZ2NCxo
Pile
Posts: 40 365
Re: The Paddies have just been A**e Raped by the EU
Why not, they took their fair share out for long enough. At the point of brexit looking like a serious proposition I hoped Ireland would follow suit. It looks inevitable that the uk will fold at some point, shame we couldnt start a mini EEC with England, Ireland (all of it), Wales, Scotland and a few choice commonwealth nations. Maybe even offer terms to places like Brittany and Catalonia just to stir the shite.
