IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Warnock 1 Year deal  (Read 286 times)
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 189



Yesterday at 08:58:45 PM
Him & his back room staff have agreed a 1 year deal 👍

Hes left the wankers with a list of potential signings before going on a short holiday break.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:00:40 PM by Flyers Nap
Pile
Posts: 40 368



Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:28:16 PM
Shame its not two but Im happy anyway. Id be satisfied if he reduced the wage bill and built us a squad with potential to challenge for the playoffs the year after. Hopefully hell blow away some of the dark clouds which have gathered over the past year.

Id like to see a future manager be identified soon and have some time at the club under Warnock, just not a return of the last bloke.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 622


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:31 PM
Rifle broke this news a week ago



ITK  :ponce: :ponce: :like:
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 473


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 PM
 He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 473


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:42:17 PM
 He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 256


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:58:22 PM
Gonna be some bitterness no doubt  :ponce:
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 54


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:00:47 PM
Bill, can you explain with clarity who within the club infests it, as a fan maybe you know more than me, so I am interested in the infestation?
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 536


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 PM
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 54


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:10:28 PM
But how do you know he doesn't listen? Neil Bausor and Gary Gill I presume you mean are his mates so that then means he is in some way allowing nepotism? I have no idea by the way. But it harks back to Keith Lamb being the boardroom boo boy when I was never given 30 years ago a clear answer as to why? If you believe Gary Gill is a scout of limited abilities then, going off the Boro's track record of finding quite a few gems over the years then that would mean Gary Gill being useless is wide of the mark. Is Gary Gill head of recruitment, i dont know, im only going off what I read. I may have even read it on a web page, but does it mean he is Head of Recruitment. How do you know?
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 368



Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:17:01 PM
If youre not Gary Gill Ill be astounded. If you cant identify the shite the club have spunked millions on over the past six years I will be double astounded.  For every bargain you name, Ill give you at least five shite signings.
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 368



Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 PM
Keep throwing shit at the wall and some will stick.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 536


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 PM
  mick
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Posts: 54


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:20:06 PM
But Isn't that every football club? I would imagine the scouts around the UK were spitting feathers for not signing George Friend for 100k and getting 200+ games out of him at the top level. How many other clubs have wasted money, probably Boro more so because the area is a imagewise shitehole for attracting players, the reputation of the area precedes the reality of the beauty of the place.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 622


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 PM
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 536


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:24:13 PM
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 368



Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:32:09 PM
Yes Friend was a bargain as were quite a few others around the Mowbray era. Mowbray publicly criticised the scouting methods and it hasnt improved since, barring the time Kenyon was hanging around. Its got even worse since the January transfer window in the premier league season. 

Whats the latest debt the cub owes to Gibbo? About £130m isnt it? That debt is down to rank bad recruitment.

I dont buy this cant attract players up north argument either. Rich owners might want to hang around swanky London areas but players still move to shit holes all over the world. They can live in York, Harrogate, the Pennines, the lakes, North Yorkshire or Northumberland. If they want City life, Newcastle and Leeds are easily commutable to Hurworth.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
towz
Posts: 8 735


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 PM
Bausor out, Piley lad in  jc
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 256


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 PM
here we go 😂
Logged
