|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
|
He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.
Bill, can you explain with clarity who within the club infests it, as a fan maybe you know more than me, so I am interested in the infestation?
FUCKING BAUSOR GILL AND AND THE REST OF HIS FUCKING MATES
HE WONT LISTEN THATS WHY THE BORO ARE WHERE THEY ARE FUCK HIM WE DONT DESERVE WARNOCK
But how do you know he doesn't listen? Neil Bausor and Gary Gill I presume you mean are his mates so that then means he is in some way allowing nepotism? I have no idea by the way. But it harks back to Keith Lamb being the boardroom boo boy when I was never given 30 years ago a clear answer as to why? If you believe Gary Gill is a scout of limited abilities then, going off the Boro's track record of finding quite a few gems over the years then that would mean Gary Gill being useless is wide of the mark. Is Gary Gill head of recruitment, i dont know, im only going off what I read. I may have even read it on a web page, but does it mean he is Head of Recruitment. How do you know?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Pile
|
He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.
Bill, can you explain with clarity who within the club infests it, as a fan maybe you know more than me, so I am interested in the infestation?
FUCKING BAUSOR GILL AND AND THE REST OF HIS FUCKING MATES
HE WONT LISTEN THATS WHY THE BORO ARE WHERE THEY ARE FUCK HIM WE DONT DESERVE WARNOCK
But how do you know he doesn't listen? Neil Bausor and Gary Gill I presume you mean are his mates so that then means he is in some way allowing nepotism? I have no idea by the way. But it harks back to Keith Lamb being the boardroom boo boy when I was never given 30 years ago a clear answer as to why? If you believe Gary Gill is a scout of limited abilities then, going off the Boro's track record of finding quite a few gems over the years then that would mean Gary Gill being useless is wide of the mark. Is Gary Gill head of recruitment, i dont know, im only going off what I read. I may have even read it on a web page, but does it mean he is Head of Recruitment. How do you know?
If youre not Gary Gill Ill be astounded. If you cant identify the shite the club have spunked millions on over the past six years I will be double astounded. For every bargain you name, Ill give you at least five shite signings.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
|
He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.
Bill, can you explain with clarity who within the club infests it, as a fan maybe you know more than me, so I am interested in the infestation?
FUCKING BAUSOR GILL AND AND THE REST OF HIS FUCKING MATES
HE WONT LISTEN THATS WHY THE BORO ARE WHERE THEY ARE FUCK HIM WE DONT DESERVE WARNOCK
But how do you know he doesn't listen? Neil Bausor and Gary Gill I presume you mean are his mates so that then means he is in some way allowing nepotism? I have no idea by the way. But it harks back to Keith Lamb being the boardroom boo boy when I was never given 30 years ago a clear answer as to why? If you believe Gary Gill is a scout of limited abilities then, going off the Boro's track record of finding quite a few gems over the years then that would mean Gary Gill being useless is wide of the mark. Is Gary Gill head of recruitment, i dont know, im only going off what I read. I may have even read it on a web page, but does it mean he is Head of Recruitment. How do you know?
If youre not Gary Gill Ill be astounded. If you cant identify the shite the club have spunked millions on over the past six years I will be double astounded. For every bargain you name, Ill give you at least five shite signings.
But Isn't that every football club? I would imagine the scouts around the UK were spitting feathers for not signing George Friend for 100k and getting 200+ games out of him at the top level. How many other clubs have wasted money, probably Boro more so because the area is a imagewise shitehole for attracting players, the reputation of the area precedes the reality of the beauty of the place.
|
|
|
|
Logged