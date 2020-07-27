Flyers Nap

Posts: 6 189 Warnock 1 Year deal « on: Today at 08:58:45 PM » Him & his back room staff have agreed a 1 year deal 👍



Hes left the wankers with a list of potential signings before going on a short holiday break.

Posts: 40 365 Re: Warnock 1 Year deal « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:28:16 PM » Shame its not two but Im happy anyway. Id be satisfied if he reduced the wage bill and built us a squad with potential to challenge for the playoffs the year after. Hopefully hell blow away some of the dark clouds which have gathered over the past year.



Id like to see a future manager be identified soon and have some time at the club under Warnock, just not a return of the last bloke.

He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.

Posts: 54 Re: Warnock 1 Year deal « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:00:47 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:42:17 PM  He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.



Bill, can you explain with clarity who within the club infests it, as a fan maybe you know more than me, so I am interested in the infestation?

Posts: 10 531 Re: Warnock 1 Year deal « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:05:17 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:00:47 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:42:17 PM  He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.



HE WONT LISTEN THATS WHY THE BORO ARE WHERE THEY ARE FUCK HIM WE DONT DESERVE WARNOCK FUCKING BAUSOR GILL AND AND THE REST OF HIS FUCKING MATES

Posts: 54 Re: Warnock 1 Year deal « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:10:28 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:05:17 PM Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:00:47 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:42:17 PM  He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.



HE WONT LISTEN THATS WHY THE BORO ARE WHERE THEY ARE FUCK HIM WE DONT DESERVE WARNOCK



FUCKING BAUSOR GILL AND AND THE REST OF HIS FUCKING MATES



But how do you know he doesn't listen? Neil Bausor and Gary Gill I presume you mean are his mates so that then means he is in some way allowing nepotism? I have no idea by the way. But it harks back to Keith Lamb being the boardroom boo boy when I was never given 30 years ago a clear answer as to why? If you believe Gary Gill is a scout of limited abilities then, going off the Boro's track record of finding quite a few gems over the years then that would mean Gary Gill being useless is wide of the mark. Is Gary Gill head of recruitment, i dont know, im only going off what I read. I may have even read it on a web page, but does it mean he is Head of Recruitment. How do you know?

Posts: 40 365 Re: Warnock 1 Year deal « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:17:01 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:10:28 PM Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:05:17 PM Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:00:47 PM Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:42:17 PM  He has outlined to Gibson the tools he needs to succeed For a start get rid of the tools that infest the club from top to bottom.



But how do you know he doesn't listen? Neil Bausor and Gary Gill I presume you mean are his mates so that then means he is in some way allowing nepotism? I have no idea by the way. But it harks back to Keith Lamb being the boardroom boo boy when I was never given 30 years ago a clear answer as to why? If you believe Gary Gill is a scout of limited abilities then, going off the Boro's track record of finding quite a few gems over the years then that would mean Gary Gill being useless is wide of the mark. Is Gary Gill head of recruitment, i dont know, im only going off what I read. I may have even read it on a web page, but does it mean he is Head of Recruitment. How do you know?

If youre not Gary Gill Ill be astounded. If you cant identify the shite the club have spunked millions on over the past six years I will be double astounded. For every bargain you name, Ill give you at least five shite signings.