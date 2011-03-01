Welcome,
July 28, 2020, 04:41:37 PM
Patrick Roberts
Author
Topic: Patrick Roberts
kippers
Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 04:37:12 PM »
Need him back here next season.
Pile
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 05:37:33 PM »
Tavs better but we have a weak squad and need numbers.
El Capitan
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 05:38:23 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 06:15:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better
Exactly. Tav seems utterly lightweight.
BoroPE
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 07:45:58 PM »
Tav finished the season well. Warnock didnt seem to fancy Roberts.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 07:55:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better
monkeyman
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:09:41 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:55:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better
.
El Capitan
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:10:46 PM »
Dont fucking encourage him
monkeyman
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:11:24 PM »
NOT TO FUSSED ABOUT HIM REALLY I FOUND HIM BALL GREEDY WITH NOT MUCH END PRODUCT
monkeyman
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:12:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:10:46 PM
Dont fucking encourage him
DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO
El Capitan
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:15:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:12:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:10:46 PM
Dont fucking encourage him
DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO
Fucking make me
Bud Wiser
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:16:39 PM »
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?
Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.
monkeyman
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:20:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:15:15 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:12:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:10:46 PM
Dont fucking encourage him
DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO
Fucking make me
El Capitan
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:22:53 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 08:16:39 PM
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?
Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.
Was he? 🧐
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:29:09 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 08:16:39 PM
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?
Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=uvPbj9NX0zc&feature=emb_logo
Pile
Re: Patrick Roberts
Yesterday
at 08:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 08:16:39 PM
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?
Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.
Sense!
Roberts nearly makes a nice pass, then he nearly gets a shot away before nearly finding space. Id take him again if we only paid part of his wages. Maybe with steady management, a preseason under his belt and a run without injuries he could get closer to living up to the hype and improve his end product.
Jake Andrews
Re: Patrick Roberts
Today
at 02:34:40 PM »
I'd take having Roberts back but he's nowhere near as good as some make out. Just because he's on Man City's books, it doesn't mean he's top quality. Look at the state of Nmecha.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Patrick Roberts
Today
at 02:44:12 PM »
Tav in the main has been terrible, I've never seen a player concede possession of the ball so much, well apart from Lewis Wing maybe! He does have lungs and energy and he is young so there is still hope for him, might become a player as he matures.
I like Roberts, sort of player that can make things happen. Deffo have him back.
Bobupanddown
Re: Patrick Roberts
Today
at 02:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on
Today
at 02:34:40 PM
I'd take having Roberts back but he's nowhere near as good as some make out. Just because he's on Man City's books, it doesn't mean he's top quality. Look at the state of Nmecha.
This. Exactly.
Thunder pants
Re: Patrick Roberts
Today
at 02:50:44 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 04:37:12 PM
Need him back here next season.
Not needed he's a headless chicken well over rated but then again it's boro fans we are talking about
Pile
Re: Patrick Roberts
Today
at 04:34:33 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 02:44:12 PM
Tav in the main has been terrible, I've never seen a player concede possession of the ball so much, well apart from Lewis Wing maybe! He does have lungs and energy and he is young so there is still hope for him, might become a player as he matures.
I like Roberts, sort of player that can make things happen. Deffo have him back.
Im not sure whats the daftest claim out of never seeing a player lose possession more than Tav or wanting Roberts back without realising thats what he does most of the time.
