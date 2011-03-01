kippers

kippers
Posts: 2 083 Patrick Roberts « on: Yesterday at 04:37:12 PM » Need him back here next season.

Pile

Pile
Posts: 40 375 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:37:33 PM » Tavs better but we have a weak squad and need numbers.

BoroPE

BoroPE
Posts: 2 382 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:45:58 PM » Tav finished the season well. Warnock didnt seem to fancy Roberts.

El Capitan

El Capitan
Posts: 42 635 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:10:46 PM » Dont fucking encourage him

monkeyman

monkeyman
Posts: 10 537 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:11:24 PM » NOT TO FUSSED ABOUT HIM REALLY I FOUND HIM BALL GREEDY WITH NOT MUCH END PRODUCT

Bud Wiser

Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 807 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:16:39 PM » I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?



Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Ural Quntz



Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 132 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:16:39 PM I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?

Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=uvPbj9NX0zc&feature=emb_logo



Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=uvPbj9NX0zc&feature=emb_logo



Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pile

Posts: 40 375 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:34:07 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:16:39 PM I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?



Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.

Sense!



Roberts nearly makes a nice pass, then he nearly gets a shot away before nearly finding space. Id take him again if we only paid part of his wages. Maybe with steady management, a preseason under his belt and a run without injuries he could get closer to living up to the hype and improve his end product. Sense!Roberts nearly makes a nice pass, then he nearly gets a shot away before nearly finding space. Id take him again if we only paid part of his wages. Maybe with steady management, a preseason under his belt and a run without injuries he could get closer to living up to the hype and improve his end product. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Jake Andrews

Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 670 Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:34:40 PM » I'd take having Roberts back but he's nowhere near as good as some make out. Just because he's on Man City's books, it doesn't mean he's top quality. Look at the state of Nmecha.