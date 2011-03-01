Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 02:52:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Patrick Roberts  (Read 425 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 083


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:37:12 PM »
Need him back here next season.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 375



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:37:33 PM »
Tavs better but we have a weak squad and need numbers.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 635


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:38:23 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better



 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 835



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:15:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better



 

Exactly. Tav seems utterly lightweight.
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 382


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:45:58 PM »
Tav finished the season well. Warnock didnt seem to fancy Roberts. 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 767



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:55:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better



 

Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 537


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:09:41 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:55:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better



 


. :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 635


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:10:46 PM »
Dont fucking encourage him  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 537


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:11:24 PM »
NOT TO FUSSED ABOUT HIM REALLY I FOUND HIM BALL GREEDY WITH NOT MUCH END PRODUCT  oleary
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 537


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:12:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:10:46 PM
Dont fucking encourage him  monkey
DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 635


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:15:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:12:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:10:46 PM
Dont fucking encourage him  monkey
DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO 


Fucking make me
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 807


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:16:39 PM »
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?

Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 537


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:20:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:15 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:12:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:10:46 PM
Dont fucking encourage him  monkey
DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO 


Fucking make me
  lost
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 635


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:22:53 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:16:39 PM
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?

Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.


Was he? 🧐
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 132


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:16:39 PM
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?

Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=uvPbj9NX0zc&feature=emb_logo

 :nige:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 375



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:16:39 PM
I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?

Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.
Sense!  :bc:

Roberts nearly makes a nice pass, then he nearly gets a shot away before nearly finding space. Id take him again if we only paid part of his wages. Maybe with steady management, a preseason under his belt and a run without injuries he could get closer to living up to the hype and improve his end product.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 670



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:34:40 PM »
I'd take having Roberts back but he's nowhere near as good as some make out. Just because he's on Man City's books, it doesn't mean he's top quality. Look at the state of Nmecha.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 121



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:44:12 PM »
Tav in the main has been terrible, I've never seen a player concede possession of the ball so much, well apart from Lewis Wing maybe! He does have lungs and energy and he is young so there is still hope for him, might become a player as he matures.

I like Roberts, sort of player that can make things happen. Deffo have him back.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 333


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:49:09 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 02:34:40 PM
I'd take having Roberts back but he's nowhere near as good as some make out. Just because he's on Man City's books, it doesn't mean he's top quality. Look at the state of Nmecha.

This. Exactly.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Thunder pants
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 405


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:50:44 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 04:37:12 PM
Need him back here next season.

Not needed he's a headless chicken well over rated but then again it's boro fans we are talking about
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 