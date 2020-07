Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 127





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 127Pack o cunts Re: Patrick Roberts « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:29:09 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:16:39 PM I thought we had a world beater on our hands after his pre-injury display against Birmingham, but apart from his brief cameo against Swansea and his 2nd half goal at Reading what has Roberts done to enthral you all?



Tavernier was our best player post-Lockdown.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=uvPbj9NX0zc&feature=emb_logo



Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018