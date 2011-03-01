Welcome,
July 27, 2020, 06:32:02 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Patrick Roberts
Author
Topic: Patrick Roberts (Read 127 times)
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 083
Patrick Roberts
«
on:
Today
at 04:37:12 PM
Need him back here next season.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 354
Re: Patrick Roberts
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better but we have a weak squad and need numbers.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 615
Re: Patrick Roberts
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 816
Re: Patrick Roberts
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:15:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:38:23 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:37:33 PM
Tavs better
Exactly. Tav seems utterly lightweight.
