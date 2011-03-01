Rediculous

Offline



Posts: 549





Posts: 549 Obesity levels « on: Yesterday at 03:40:27 PM » Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.



Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.

A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.



Wankers. Logged

RedcarJJ



Offline



Posts: 1 572







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 572 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:06:00 PM » Who on here admits to being a fat bstrd? I'm slightly overweight btw Logged Chunts

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 328





Posts: 3 328 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:31:06 PM » Quote from: Rediculous on Yesterday at 03:40:27 PM Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.



Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.

A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.



Wankers.



As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.



It's the welfare state party

It's the nanny state party

It the open door immigration party



How are its policies any different to that of New Labour? As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.It's the welfare state partyIt's the nanny state partyIt the open door immigration partyHow are its policies any different to that of New Labour? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 609





Posts: 1 609 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:39:05 PM » Dont have a problem with helping people be healthier but as with everything that this government does it will no doubt be knee jerk and ill thought out.



Been a fat bastard in the past but currently on a couple of pounds overweight and pretty fit for a bloke in his 50s. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 908





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 908Once in every lifetime Re: Obesity levels « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:07:41 PM » Quote from: RedcarJJ on Yesterday at 04:06:00 PM Who on here admits to being a fat bstrd? I'm slightly overweight btw





I'm overweight, and i need to get some shifted but does it get me down? Does it fuck. I'm overweight, and i need to get some shifted but does it get me down? Does it fuck. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 358





Posts: 2 358 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:54:30 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:31:06 PM Quote from: Rediculous on Yesterday at 03:40:27 PM Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.



Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.

A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.



Wankers.



As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.



It's the welfare state party

It's the nanny state party

It the open door immigration party



How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?

As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.It's the welfare state partyIt's the nanny state partyIt the open door immigration partyHow are its policies any different to that of New Labour?

Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked. Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 767







Posts: 14 767 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:55:54 PM » No. I'm lithe. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 371







Posts: 40 371 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:36:03 PM » Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 05:54:30 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 04:31:06 PM Quote from: Rediculous on Yesterday at 03:40:27 PM Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.



Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.

A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.



Wankers.



As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.



It's the welfare state party

It's the nanny state party

It the open door immigration party



How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?

As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.It's the welfare state partyIt's the nanny state partyIt the open door immigration partyHow are its policies any different to that of New Labour?

Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked.

Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 371







Posts: 40 371 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:44:44 PM » Ive put a stone and a half on since March and probably drank more in that time than the previous two years. I couldnt care less at the minute, Ill soon shift it when the gyms open again. Ive been doing a lot of heavy weights and eating more which doesnt help when you get on the scales.



I packed the weights in about two years ago, thankfully I kept some dumbbells because i wont go running with all the groups walking about at the minute and doing nothing would make me crack up. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

38red

Offline



Posts: 386





Posts: 386 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:09:32 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 05:01:06 PM This Government has lost its marbles. Two weeks ago it announces its "Eat Out To Help Out" discount scheme. Offering a 50% discount on meals. Participating restaurants Burger King, McDonalds, Pizza Hut. Then they announce a crackdown on obesity?



They have lost the plot



Answer the question. Are you a fat bastard? Answer the question. Are you a fat bastard? Logged