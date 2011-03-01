|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.
Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.
Wankers.
As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.
It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party
How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Skinz
|
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.
Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.
Wankers.
As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.
It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party
How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?
Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.
Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.
Wankers.
As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.
It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party
How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?
Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
My belly aint clever
IVE BEEN TOLD YER FACE AIN'T NEITHER 👎😂😂😂👎
LIKE A BAG OF SMASHED WHELKS 🐚🐚🐚 👍😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|