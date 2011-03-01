Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.
Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.
Wankers.
As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.
It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party
How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?