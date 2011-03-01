Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 27, 2020, 10:20:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Obesity levels  (Read 286 times)
Rediculous
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 549


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:40:27 PM »
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.

Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.

Wankers.
Logged
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 572



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:06:00 PM »
Who on here admits to being a fat bstrd? I'm slightly overweight btw
Logged
Chunts
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 323


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:06 PM »
Quote from: Rediculous on Today at 03:40:27 PM
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.

Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.

Wankers.

As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.

It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party

How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 608


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:39:05 PM »
Dont have a problem with helping people be healthier but as with everything that this government does it will no doubt be knee jerk and ill thought out.

Been a fat bastard in the past but currently on a couple of pounds overweight and pretty fit for a bloke in his 50s.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 323


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:01:06 PM »
This Government has lost its marbles. Two weeks ago it announces its "Eat Out To Help Out" discount scheme. Offering a 50% discount on meals. Participating restaurants Burger King, McDonalds, Pizza Hut. Then they announce a crackdown on obesity?

They have lost the plot
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 906


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:07:41 PM »
Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 04:06:00 PM
Who on here admits to being a fat bstrd? I'm slightly overweight btw


I'm overweight, and i need to get some shifted but does it get me down? Does it fuck.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 358


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:54:30 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:31:06 PM
Quote from: Rediculous on Today at 03:40:27 PM
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.

Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.

Wankers.

As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.

It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party

How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?

Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 765



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:55:54 PM »
No.  I'm lithe.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 365



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:36:03 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 05:54:30 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:31:06 PM
Quote from: Rediculous on Today at 03:40:27 PM
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.

Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.

Wankers.

As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.

It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party

How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?

Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked.
:like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 365



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:44:44 PM »
Ive put a stone and a half on since March and probably drank more in that time than the previous two years. I couldnt care less at the minute, Ill soon shift it when the gyms open again. Ive been doing a lot of heavy weights and eating more which doesnt help when you get on the scales. 

I packed the weights in about two years ago, thankfully I kept some dumbbells because i wont go running with all the groups walking about at the minute and doing nothing would make me crack up.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 386


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:09:32 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:01:06 PM
This Government has lost its marbles. Two weeks ago it announces its "Eat Out To Help Out" discount scheme. Offering a 50% discount on meals. Participating restaurants Burger King, McDonalds, Pizza Hut. Then they announce a crackdown on obesity?

They have lost the plot

Answer the question. Are you a fat bastard?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 817



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:14:56 PM »
My belly aint clever
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 365



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:18:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:14:56 PM
My belly aint clever
i imagined you to be a skinny fucker.  :pd:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 