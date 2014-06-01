Rediculous

Offline



Posts: 549





Posts: 549 Obesity levels « on: Today at 03:40:27 PM » Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.



Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.

A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.



Wankers. Logged

RedcarJJ



Offline



Posts: 1 572







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 572 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:06:00 PM » Who on here admits to being a fat bstrd? I'm slightly overweight btw Logged Chunts

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 321





Posts: 3 321 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:06 PM » Quote from: Rediculous on Today at 03:40:27 PM Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.



Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.

A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.



Wankers.



As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.



It's the welfare state party

It's the nanny state party

It the open door immigration party



How are its policies any different to that of New Labour? As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.It's the welfare state partyIt's the nanny state partyIt the open door immigration partyHow are its policies any different to that of New Labour? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 608





Posts: 1 608 Re: Obesity levels « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:39:05 PM » Dont have a problem with helping people be healthier but as with everything that this government does it will no doubt be knee jerk and ill thought out.



Been a fat bastard in the past but currently on a couple of pounds overweight and pretty fit for a bloke in his 50s. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 906





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 906Once in every lifetime Re: Obesity levels « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:07:41 PM » Quote from: RedcarJJ on Today at 04:06:00 PM Who on here admits to being a fat bstrd? I'm slightly overweight btw





I'm overweight, and i need to get some shifted but does it get me down? Does it fuck. I'm overweight, and i need to get some shifted but does it get me down? Does it fuck. Logged Glory Glory Man United