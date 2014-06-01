Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 1, 2014
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Obesity levels
Rediculous
Today at 03:40:27 PM
Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.

Its insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.
A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.

Wankers.
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:06:00 PM
Who on here admits to being a fat bstrd? I'm slightly overweight btw
Chunts
Bobupanddown
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:06 PM
As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.

It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party

How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?
Itchy_ring
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:39:05 PM
Dont have a problem with helping people be healthier but as with everything that this government does it will no doubt be knee jerk and ill thought out.

Been a fat bastard in the past but currently on a couple of pounds overweight and pretty fit for a bloke in his 50s.
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:01:06 PM
This Government has lost its marbles. Two weeks ago it announces its "Eat Out To Help Out" discount scheme. Offering a 50% discount on meals. Participating restaurants Burger King, McDonalds, Pizza Hut. Then they announce a crackdown on obesity?

They have lost the plot
RIK MAYALL
Reply #5 on: Today at 05:07:41 PM
I'm overweight, and i need to get some shifted but does it get me down? Does it fuck.
Skinz
Reply #6 on: Today at 05:54:30 PM
As I've been saying for months now, there is literally nothing conservative about this Tory party.

It's the welfare state party
It's the nanny state party
It the open door immigration party

How are its policies any different to that of New Labour?

Two cheeks of the same arse. The whole two party thing is a load of bollocks. Like most, I only voted Tory for Brexit, and to stop this momentum crap. Doubt I'll vote again. They can both get fucked.
