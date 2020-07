Rediculous

Online



Posts: 549





Posts: 549

Obesity levels « on: Today at 03:40:27 PM » Boris and the Tories want us all to be healthier and ditch processed meat.



Itís insulting for them to lecture us when it was the UK government who sold off our fishing industry and rights in the first place.

A crucial resource that offered the working man cheap unprocessed fresh food from British waters.



Wankers.