Just renewed my gold cards





Just renewed my gold cards

Has the club made any pledge or statement on what will happen if next season doesnt allow for matches to be attended? Also, what did you do about the missed games last season? Did you write them off or get a reduction when you renewed?

Club haven't said anything but I know Ill be going so why bugger about?



If you renew over the phone you get a credit for the 4 games missing which is great.



If I'd attended and watched the shite they served up at home I'd have asked for my money back!



No mention of any credit for the free pints I missed out on though!



Ill leave it for now and see how it pans out. Cheers.