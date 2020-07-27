Ural Quntz



Superfan here « on: Today at 10:11:14 AM »



Just renewed my gold cards

Re: Superfan here « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:43 AM » Do you think you'll see any live footy in the ground before 2021? Got to say the way it's looking there's got to be a chance of not being back in the ground until next Easter

Re: Superfan here « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:48:14 AM »





Just renewed my gold cards Has the club made any pledge or statement on what will happen if next season doesnt allow for matches to be attended? Also, what did you do about the missed games last season? Did you write them off or get a reduction when you renewed?

Re: Superfan here « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:21:09 PM »





Just renewed my gold cards

Has the club made any pledge or statement on what will happen if next season doesnt allow for matches to be attended? Also, what did you do about the missed games last season? Did you write them off or get a reduction when you renewed?

Club haven't said anything but I know Ill be going so why bugger about?



If you renew over the phone you get a credit for the 4 games missing which is great.



If I'd attended and watched the shite they served up at home I'd have asked for my money back!



No mention of any credit for the free pints I missed out on though!



#UTB



