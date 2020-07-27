Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 27, 2020, 02:14:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Superfan here  (Read 141 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 126


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:11:14 AM »
Just renewed my gold cards

 :alastair:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 607


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:43 AM »
Do you think you'll see any live footy in the ground before 2021?  Got to say the way it's looking there's got to be a chance of not being back in the ground until next Easter
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 317


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:50:33 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:11:14 AM
Just renewed my gold cards

 :alastair:

Do you want to buy some MFC magic beans?

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 352



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:48:14 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:11:14 AM
Just renewed my gold cards

 :alastair:
Has the club made any pledge or statement on what will happen if next season doesnt allow for matches to be attended? Also, what did you do about the missed games last season? Did you write them off or get a reduction when you renewed?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 126


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:21:09 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:48:14 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:11:14 AM
Just renewed my gold cards

 :alastair:
Has the club made any pledge or statement on what will happen if next season doesnt allow for matches to be attended? Also, what did you do about the missed games last season? Did you write them off or get a reduction when you renewed?

Club haven't said anything but I know Ill be going so why bugger about?

If you renew over the phone you get a credit for the 4 games missing which is great.

If I'd attended and watched the shite they served up at home I'd have asked for my money back!

No mention of any credit for the free pints I missed out on though!

#UTB
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 352



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:24:20 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:21:09 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:48:14 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:11:14 AM
Just renewed my gold cards

 :alastair:
Has the club made any pledge or statement on what will happen if next season doesnt allow for matches to be attended? Also, what did you do about the missed games last season? Did you write them off or get a reduction when you renewed?

Club haven't said anything but I know Ill be going so why bugger about?

If you renew over the phone you get a credit for the 4 games missing which is great.

If I'd attended and watched the shite they served up at home I'd have asked for my money back!

No mention of any credit for the free pints I missed out on though!

#UTB


Cheers.

Ill leave it for now and see how it pans out.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 