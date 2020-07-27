|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings
What's the UKs daily death count?
How come the daily deaths are now below where they've been for the past 3 years if we're still in the middle of this pandemic?
Oh but look, you're lying media have a story that proves their lies were right.
Thick as mince.
Could it just be the spike in deaths was caused by us ceasing all critical operations? Could it have been exacerbated by the fact we moved old people out of hospitals and into care homes with poorly trained staff and inferior equipment?
If brains were dynamite you wouldn't have enough to blow your bollocks off. Probably why you ended up pulling a stint at in the big house.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: July 27, 2020, 09:08:01 AM by Bobupanddown »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 33
|
I know a few people who have had it and there seems to be a lot of luck involved how severe it is. I know a family early 40's both super fit, both contracted pneumonia and the man was on an hourly check up whether he'd go to hospital for a ventilator. he thought he was going to die he could barely breath.
I know another guy same sort of age, very unfit, heavily overweight and barely had any symptoms.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
I know a few people who have had it and there seems to be a lot of luck involved how severe it is. I know a family early 40's both super fit, both contracted pneumonia and the man was on an hourly check up whether he'd go to hospital for a ventilator. he thought he was going to die he could barely breath.
I know another guy same sort of age, very unfit, heavily overweight and barely had any symptoms.
Really, when did they have it? Which hospital did he go to? We can check this as the numbers are logged and tracked.
The tests are meaningless because they are not Covid19 specific, they test for any coronavirus of which there are at least 12 in circulation and 4 of them are generally considered the common cold.
Common cold
Main article: Common cold
The human coronaviruses HCoV-OC43, HCoV-HKU1, HCoV-229E, and HCoV-NL63 continually circulate in the human population and produce the generally mild symptoms of the common cold in adults and children worldwide.[83] These coronaviruses cause about 15% of common colds,[84] while 40 to 50% of colds are caused by rhinoviruses.[85] The four mild coronaviruses have a seasonal incidence occurring in the winter months in temperate climates.[86][87] There is no preponderance in any season in tropical climates.[88]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus#Common_cold
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 33
|
He didn't go to hospital. Why the aggressive we can check post? I am just relaying some people I know that have had it. Some because a family member work in the NHS. He was on an hourly callback to NHS to decide if he should go to hospital.
They sent antibiotics and inhalers to his door. It was early on but they do everything to keep you out of hospital because once you go there your risk increases I guess. This isn't something we should have a 'side' on. None of us are Doctors.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 33
|
they believe it has turned from being a threat to a political football.
I do not think the two things are mutually exclusive but political football is exactly right, from all sides.
We all underestimated it from economic and a heath point of view.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 33
|
Thing is, the places they have stopped it have no immunity. Vietnam back in lockdown. Australia has lockdowns. Are they going to do that for the next 20 years?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plazmuh
|
https://twitter.com/i/status/1288919308710612993
FAKE VIRUS.
THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.
Or something.
Nah, its just a tin-foil hat conspiracy theroy, nobody of any note flew to the island of little St James to have sex with children. NOBODY. https://epsteinsblackbook.com/flights
OH
This bloke is one sick puppy..
Nothing to see here
Move Along
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 09:10:07 PM by plazmuh »
|
Logged