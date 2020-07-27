Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Good piece on BBC  (Read 548 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 856



« on: July 27, 2020, 08:48:45 AM »
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 624


« Reply #1 on: July 27, 2020, 08:53:52 AM »
Not many doubt it's existence but plenty questions to answer on ours and other governments reaction to something that doesn't have to paralyze the economy and erode freedoms
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 363


« Reply #2 on: July 27, 2020, 09:02:30 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 27, 2020, 08:48:45 AM
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings

What's the UKs daily death count?

How come the daily deaths are now below where they've been for the past 3 years if we're still in the middle of this pandemic?

Oh but look, you're lying media have a story that proves their lies were right.  :nige:

Thick as mince.

Could it just be the spike in deaths was caused by us ceasing all critical operations? Could it have been exacerbated by the fact we moved old people out of hospitals and into care homes with poorly trained staff and inferior equipment?

If brains were dynamite you wouldn't have enough to blow your bollocks off. Probably why you ended up pulling a stint at in the big house.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 871


« Reply #3 on: July 27, 2020, 09:04:40 AM »
I opened this thread hoping to read about Big Black Cock!

You're facing a banning Bob for misleading thread titles.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 856



« Reply #4 on: July 27, 2020, 09:38:44 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on July 27, 2020, 09:04:40 AM
I opened this thread hoping to read about Big Black Cock!

You're facing a banning Bob for misleading thread titles.



I get out of it because the fish jumped.
Bernie
Posts: 5 473


« Reply #5 on: July 27, 2020, 09:40:09 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 27, 2020, 08:48:45 AM
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings

Doesn't exist eh?

So what killed this lass?

Only 48 and in good health.....

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18351345.sisters-unbearable-heartbreak-twin-dies-covid-19-newmarske/
El Capitan
Posts: 42 661


« Reply #6 on: July 27, 2020, 09:43:28 AM »
FAKE VIRUS.

THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.







Or something.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 173



« Reply #7 on: July 27, 2020, 09:59:34 AM »
It is a political virus too that is full of lies. It has escalated into a complete fiasco and driven by fear by Big Pharma working in cahoots with academia (who love funding). In this country it has exposed the NHS to be what it is - a disconnected money pit.

Shit strategy, shit intelligence, shit science and shit leadership.

Strategy should have been to shield the elderely and vulnerable, and for those under a certain age to get on with their lives. Economy is now fucked.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 363


« Reply #8 on: July 27, 2020, 10:01:39 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 27, 2020, 09:43:28 AM
FAKE VIRUS.

THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.


Or something.

Nah, its just a tin-foil hat conspiracy theroy, nobody of any note flew to the island of little St James to have sex with children. NOBODY.

https://epsteinsblackbook.com/flights


OH sshhh
calamity
Posts: 8 307


« Reply #9 on: July 28, 2020, 07:53:38 AM »
The virus exists, it's not as deadly as first thought, it has been handled badly by most countries and there is zero consistency in statistical analysis, which means the same mistakes are likely to be repeated over and over again until we either get lucky with a treatment/preventative or people stop worrying about it and crack on killing themselves slowly in the more normal ways.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 856



« Reply #10 on: July 28, 2020, 08:02:54 AM »
A fair number of people latch upon a few cases of error/corruption whatever and then annoying pronounce on Facebook that the whole sampled population is tainted.

One copper is corrupt, there all coppers are bent. That sort of deep thinking. Its a strange trait tbh
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 363


« Reply #11 on: July 28, 2020, 08:27:06 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 28, 2020, 08:02:54 AM
A fair number of people latch upon a few cases of error/corruption whatever and then annoying pronounce on Facebook that the whole sampled population is tainted.

One copper is corrupt, there all coppers are bent. That sort of deep thinking. Its a strange trait tbh


A few?

How about in every country in the world and by pretty much every media organisation?

https://cbs12.com/news/local/i-team-deaths-incorrectly-attributed-to-covid-19-in-palm-beach-county

A 60-year-old man who died from a gun shot wound to the head.
A 90-year-old man who fell and died from complications of a hip fracture.
A 77-year-old woman who died of Parkinson's disease.
These are some of the deaths in Palm Beach County recently, and incorrectly, attributed to COVID-19 in medical examiner records.

Covid19 is the biggest hoax ever pulled on the world and you don't need to be a mathematician to see that.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 363


« Reply #12 on: July 28, 2020, 08:35:08 AM »
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 856



« Reply #13 on: July 28, 2020, 08:38:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 28, 2020, 08:02:54 AM
A fair number of people latch upon a few cases of error/corruption whatever and then annoying pronounce on Facebook that the whole sampled population is tainted.

One copper is corrupt, there all coppers are bent. That sort of deep thinking. Its a strange trait tbh
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 33


« Reply #14 on: July 28, 2020, 08:39:16 AM »
I know a few people who have had it and there seems to be a lot of luck involved how severe it is. I know a family early 40's both super fit, both contracted pneumonia and the man was on an hourly check up whether he'd go to hospital for a ventilator. he thought he was going to die he could barely breath.

I know another guy same sort of age, very unfit, heavily overweight and barely had any symptoms.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 363


« Reply #15 on: July 28, 2020, 08:52:29 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 28, 2020, 08:39:16 AM
I know a few people who have had it and there seems to be a lot of luck involved how severe it is. I know a family early 40's both super fit, both contracted pneumonia and the man was on an hourly check up whether he'd go to hospital for a ventilator. he thought he was going to die he could barely breath.

I know another guy same sort of age, very unfit, heavily overweight and barely had any symptoms.

Really, when did they have it? Which hospital did he go to? We can check this as the numbers are logged and tracked.

The tests are meaningless because they are not Covid19 specific, they test for any coronavirus of which there are at least 12 in circulation and 4 of them are generally considered the common cold.

Common cold
Main article: Common cold
The human coronaviruses HCoV-OC43, HCoV-HKU1, HCoV-229E, and HCoV-NL63 continually circulate in the human population and produce the generally mild symptoms of the common cold in adults and children worldwide.[83] These coronaviruses cause about 15% of common colds,[84] while 40 to 50% of colds are caused by rhinoviruses.[85] The four mild coronaviruses have a seasonal incidence occurring in the winter months in temperate climates.[86][87] There is no preponderance in any season in tropical climates.[88]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus#Common_cold
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 33


« Reply #16 on: July 28, 2020, 08:55:50 AM »
He didn't go to hospital. Why the aggressive we can check post? I am just relaying some people I know that have had it. Some because a family member work in the NHS. He was on an hourly callback to NHS to decide if he should go to hospital.

They sent antibiotics and inhalers to his door. It was early on but they do everything to keep you out of hospital because once you go there your risk increases I guess. This isn't something we should have a 'side' on. None of us are Doctors.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 173



« Reply #17 on: July 28, 2020, 08:57:38 AM »
I have family who are teachers, nurses and in the police - they believe it has turned from being a threat to a political football. The workshy types are still on the sick by playing the Covid card.

Governments around the world (apart from a few such as Sweden, Denmark and Germany) are busily trying to justify their draconian lockdown measures by inflating numbers. It is what governments do, lie.
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 33


« Reply #18 on: July 28, 2020, 08:59:16 AM »
Quote
they believe it has turned from being a threat to a political football.

I do not think the two things are mutually exclusive but political football is exactly right, from all sides.

We all underestimated it from economic and a heath point of view.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 856



« Reply #19 on: July 28, 2020, 09:20:42 AM »
The other view may be that draconian lockdown measures have stopped the virus.. It seems quite a ridiculous assertion that the correlation between lockdown and drastically falling numbers is just a huge coincidence.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 173



« Reply #20 on: July 28, 2020, 09:23:11 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 28, 2020, 09:20:42 AM
The other view may be that draconian lockdown measures have stopped the virus.. It seems quite a ridiculous assertion that the correlation between lockdown and drastically falling numbers is just a huge coincidence.



Not when you consider that the virus has been around in Europe since November ..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 856



« Reply #21 on: July 28, 2020, 09:30:06 AM »
So, Willie, lets say it was, then it started to spread and in a steep curve with high R numbers due to no bugger doing anything about it, deaths grew to huge numbers per day. As governments realised this thing was seriously contagious and lethal, they shut down all over Europe and the numbers fell

Not 100% but fucking hell, it's an extremely strong theory.
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 33


« Reply #22 on: July 28, 2020, 09:45:18 AM »
Thing is, the places they have stopped it have no immunity. Vietnam back in lockdown. Australia has lockdowns. Are they going to do that for the next 20 years?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 173



« Reply #23 on: July 28, 2020, 09:47:17 AM »
Bob, read this ... definitely interesting

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/lockdown-deaths-not-covid-deaths
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 524


Not big and not clever


« Reply #24 on: July 28, 2020, 09:47:49 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on July 27, 2020, 09:43:28 AM
FAKE VIRUS.

THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.







Or something.

The R and S in virus are in the same position as in Soros. If you take these letters out of Soros you are left with Soo which was the name of the first person in China to catch the virus.

Coincidence? I don't think so!
El Capitan
Posts: 42 661


« Reply #25 on: July 28, 2020, 09:55:36 AM »
 mick mick
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 363


« Reply #26 on: July 28, 2020, 10:09:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 28, 2020, 09:30:06 AM
So, Willie, lets say it was, then it started to spread and in a steep curve with high R numbers due to no bugger doing anything about it, deaths grew to huge numbers per day. As governments realised this thing was seriously contagious and lethal, they shut down all over Europe and the numbers fell

Not 100% but fucking hell, it's an extremely strong theory.

Only that's not the order of events, is it?

Lockdowns were introduced before widespread testing. Lockdowns were introduced based on predictive modelling created by Imperial college and Neil "often wrong" Ferguson's mythical models.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 856



« Reply #27 on: July 28, 2020, 10:43:17 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on July 28, 2020, 09:47:49 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 27, 2020, 09:43:28 AM
FAKE VIRUS.

THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.







Or something.

  :alf:

The R and S in virus are in the same position as in Soros. If you take these letters out of Soros you are left with Soo which was the name of the first person in China to catch the virus.

Coincidence? I don't think so!
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 363


« Reply #28 on: July 28, 2020, 01:38:11 PM »
Bob and Matty - read this.

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/how-many-covid-diagnoses-are-false-positives-

The testing is bollocks.
The death figures were bollocks.

Is there anything verifiable about this "deadly pandemic" ?

Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 173



« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:10:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 28, 2020, 09:30:06 AM
So, Willie, lets say it was, then it started to spread and in a steep curve with high R numbers due to no bugger doing anything about it, deaths grew to huge numbers per day. As governments realised this thing was seriously contagious and lethal, they shut down all over Europe and the numbers fell

Not 100% but fucking hell, it's an extremely strong theory.

How many of the deaths in the spike were caused by the Protect The NHS strategy by effectively killing off thousands of the elderly by End of Life Pathway. How many were killed off prematurely to free beds for the avalanche of cases? They even built the Nightingale centres for this avalanche. And obviously all those that perished from old age and enforced dehydration died from Coronavirus. And to make matters worse they kicked out the more robust ones into care home to infect the elderly there. And then we clapped the NHS.

Now the all death rate is unusually low. That does not take a statistician to explain why... 

How many would have died had we shielded the elderly, cocooned care homes and allowed life to continue with social distancing measures in place. 
plazmuh
Posts: 13 900


« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:06:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on July 27, 2020, 10:01:39 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on July 27, 2020, 09:43:28 AM
FAKE VIRUS.

THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.


Or something.

Nah, its just a tin-foil hat conspiracy theroy, nobody of any note flew to the island of little St James to have sex with children. NOBODY.

https://epsteinsblackbook.com/flights


OH sshhh

https://twitter.com/i/status/1288919308710612993

This bloke is one sick puppy..

Nothing to see here

Move Along
