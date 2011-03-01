Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 28, 2020, 09:02:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Good piece on BBC  (Read 324 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 822



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:48:45 AM »
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 608


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:53:52 AM »
Not many doubt it's existence but plenty questions to answer on ours and other governments reaction to something that doesn't have to paralyze the economy and erode freedoms
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 327


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:48:45 AM
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings

What's the UKs daily death count?

How come the daily deaths are now below where they've been for the past 3 years if we're still in the middle of this pandemic?

Oh but look, you're lying media have a story that proves their lies were right.  :nige:

Thick as mince.

Could it just be the spike in deaths was caused by us ceasing all critical operations? Could it have been exacerbated by the fact we moved old people out of hospitals and into care homes with poorly trained staff and inferior equipment?

If brains were dynamite you wouldn't have enough to blow your bollocks off. Probably why you ended up pulling a stint at in the big house.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:01 AM by Bobupanddown » Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 865


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:04:40 AM »
I opened this thread hoping to read about Big Black Cock!

You're facing a banning Bob for misleading thread titles.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 822



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:04:40 AM
I opened this thread hoping to read about Big Black Cock!

You're facing a banning Bob for misleading thread titles.



I get out of it because the fish jumped.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 451


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:40:09 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:48:45 AM
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings

Doesn't exist eh?

So what killed this lass?

Only 48 and in good health.....

https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/18351345.sisters-unbearable-heartbreak-twin-dies-covid-19-newmarske/
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 622


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:43:28 AM »
FAKE VIRUS.

THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.







Or something.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 162



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 AM »
It is a political virus too that is full of lies. It has escalated into a complete fiasco and driven by fear by Big Pharma working in cahoots with academia (who love funding). In this country it has exposed the NHS to be what it is - a disconnected money pit.

Shit strategy, shit intelligence, shit science and shit leadership.

Strategy should have been to shield the elderely and vulnerable, and for those under a certain age to get on with their lives. Economy is now fucked.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 327


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:01:39 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:43:28 AM
FAKE VIRUS.

THE WORLD IS CONTROLLED BY AN ELITE PAEDOPHILE RING. AND GEORGE SOROS.


Or something.

Nah, its just a tin-foil hat conspiracy theroy, nobody of any note flew to the island of little St James to have sex with children. NOBODY.

https://epsteinsblackbook.com/flights


OH sshhh
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 307


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:53:38 AM »
The virus exists, it's not as deadly as first thought, it has been handled badly by most countries and there is zero consistency in statistical analysis, which means the same mistakes are likely to be repeated over and over again until we either get lucky with a treatment/preventative or people stop worrying about it and crack on killing themselves slowly in the more normal ways.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 822



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:02:54 AM »
A fair number of people latch upon a few cases of error/corruption whatever and then annoying pronounce on Facebook that the whole sampled population is tainted.

One copper is corrupt, there all coppers are bent. That sort of deep thinking. Its a strange trait tbh
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 327


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:27:06 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:02:54 AM
A fair number of people latch upon a few cases of error/corruption whatever and then annoying pronounce on Facebook that the whole sampled population is tainted.

One copper is corrupt, there all coppers are bent. That sort of deep thinking. Its a strange trait tbh


A few?

How about in every country in the world and by pretty much every media organisation?

https://cbs12.com/news/local/i-team-deaths-incorrectly-attributed-to-covid-19-in-palm-beach-county

A 60-year-old man who died from a gun shot wound to the head.
A 90-year-old man who fell and died from complications of a hip fracture.
A 77-year-old woman who died of Parkinson's disease.
These are some of the deaths in Palm Beach County recently, and incorrectly, attributed to COVID-19 in medical examiner records.

Covid19 is the biggest hoax ever pulled on the world and you don't need to be a mathematician to see that.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 327


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:35:08 AM »
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 822



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:38:31 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:02:54 AM
A fair number of people latch upon a few cases of error/corruption whatever and then annoying pronounce on Facebook that the whole sampled population is tainted.

One copper is corrupt, there all coppers are bent. That sort of deep thinking. Its a strange trait tbh
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 23


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:39:16 AM »
I know a few people who have had it and there seems to be a lot of luck involved how severe it is. I know a family early 40's both super fit, both contracted pneumonia and the man was on an hourly check up whether he'd go to hospital for a ventilator. he thought he was going to die he could barely breath.

I know another guy same sort of age, very unfit, heavily overweight and barely had any symptoms.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 327


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:52:29 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 08:39:16 AM
I know a few people who have had it and there seems to be a lot of luck involved how severe it is. I know a family early 40's both super fit, both contracted pneumonia and the man was on an hourly check up whether he'd go to hospital for a ventilator. he thought he was going to die he could barely breath.

I know another guy same sort of age, very unfit, heavily overweight and barely had any symptoms.

Really, when did they have it? Which hospital did he go to? We can check this as the numbers are logged and tracked.

The tests are meaningless because they are not Covid19 specific, they test for any coronavirus of which there are at least 12 in circulation and 4 of them are generally considered the common cold.

Common cold
Main article: Common cold
The human coronaviruses HCoV-OC43, HCoV-HKU1, HCoV-229E, and HCoV-NL63 continually circulate in the human population and produce the generally mild symptoms of the common cold in adults and children worldwide.[83] These coronaviruses cause about 15% of common colds,[84] while 40 to 50% of colds are caused by rhinoviruses.[85] The four mild coronaviruses have a seasonal incidence occurring in the winter months in temperate climates.[86][87] There is no preponderance in any season in tropical climates.[88]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus#Common_cold
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 23


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:55:50 AM »
He didn't go to hospital. Why the aggressive we can check post? I am just relaying some people I know that have had it. Some because a family member work in the NHS. He was on an hourly callback to NHS to decide if he should go to hospital.

They sent antibiotics and inhalers to his door. It was early on but they do everything to keep you out of hospital because once you go there your risk increases I guess. This isn't something we should have a 'side' on. None of us are Doctors.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 162



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:57:38 AM »
I have family who are teachers, nurses and in the police - they believe it has turned from being a threat to a political football. The workshy types are still on the sick by playing the Covid card.

Governments around the world (apart from a few such as Sweden, Denmark and Germany) are busily trying to justify their draconian lockdown measures by inflating numbers. It is what governments do, lie.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 23


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:59:16 AM »
Quote
they believe it has turned from being a threat to a political football.

I do not think the two things are mutually exclusive but political football is exactly right, from all sides.

We all underestimated it from economic and a heath point of view.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 