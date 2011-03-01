Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 27, 2020, 09:17:35 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Good piece on BBC  (Read 49 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 812



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:48:45 AM »
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 605


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:53:52 AM »
Not many doubt it's existence but plenty questions to answer on ours and other governments reaction to something that doesn't have to paralyze the economy and erode freedoms
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 315


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:02:30 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:48:45 AM
Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings

What's the UKs daily death count?

How come the daily deaths are now below where they've been for the past 3 years if we're still in the middle of this pandemic?

Oh but look, you're lying media have a story that proves their lies were right.  :nige:

Thick as mince.

Could it just be the spike in deaths was caused by us ceasing all critical operations? Could it have been exacerbated by the fact we moved old people out of hospitals and into care homes with poorly trained staff and inferior equipment?

If brains were dynamite you wouldn't have enough to blow your bollocks off. Probably why you ended up pulling a stint at in the big house.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:01 AM by Bobupanddown » Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 865


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:04:40 AM »
I opened this thread hoping to read about Big Black Cock!

You're facing a banning Bob for misleading thread titles.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 