Pilot who contracted the non-existent virus. Fuck me, it sure is a scary thing that doesnt exist. He probably caught it in Hastings
What's the UKs daily death count?
How come the daily deaths are now below where they've been for the past 3 years if we're still in the middle of this pandemic?
Oh but look, you're lying media have a story that proves their lies were right.
Thick as mince.
Could it just be the spike in deaths was caused by us ceasing all critical operations? Could it have been exacerbated by the fact we moved old people out of hospitals and into care homes with poorly trained staff and inferior equipment?
If brains were dynamite you wouldn't have enough to blow your bollocks off. Probably why you ended up pulling a stint at in the big house.