Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 27, 2020, 09:17:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Thank you Julian Assange  (Read 176 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 315


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 PM »
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR1Jpo35xdaFKRJmxQSYmjZdG8OSxaaFV20k0TsZrcMrFbGQA6Ri6Qr2XDg
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 812



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 PM »
 :nige:

Ill do it

What is it?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 124


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:45:47 AM »
What's the one called mfc problems?

Not opening any of the fuckers but really shocking to find that Boro were hacked by wikileaks!

 mick
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 315


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:46:04 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:21:31 PM
:nige:

Ill do it

What is it?

A dump of wikileaks information.

Hilary's emails, what the McCans were up to. The lot.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 812



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:49:57 AM »
Oh

No way Im tapping on any of those
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 