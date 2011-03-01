Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 27, 2020, 09:17:30 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Thank you Julian Assange
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Thank you Julian Assange (Read 176 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 315
Thank you Julian Assange
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:59:08 PM »
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR1Jpo35xdaFKRJmxQSYmjZdG8OSxaaFV20k0TsZrcMrFbGQA6Ri6Qr2XDg
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 812
Re: Thank you Julian Assange
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:31 PM »
Ill do it
What is it?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 124
Pack o cunts
Re: Thank you Julian Assange
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:45:47 AM »
What's the one called mfc problems?
Not opening any of the fuckers but really shocking to find that Boro were hacked by wikileaks!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 315
Re: Thank you Julian Assange
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:46:04 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:21:31 PM
Ill do it
What is it?
A dump of wikileaks information.
Hilary's emails, what the McCans were up to. The lot.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 812
Re: Thank you Julian Assange
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:49:57 AM »
Oh
No way Im tapping on any of those
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...