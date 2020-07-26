|
LEON TROTSKY
|
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!
ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT 👍
SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE 👍
MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN 👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
Has little Trots woken up in a bad moody woodie
LEON TROTSKY
|
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.
THERE JEALOUS AS FUCK BECAUSE IF I CASH EM NOW I WOULD GET 250K 👍
GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
|
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.
THERE JEALOUS AS FUCK BECAUSE IF I CASH EM NOW I WOULD GET 250K 👍
GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍
*Their
I suggested back in July they were overvalued. Looks like that was the time to sell.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ZmB
|
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.
I'm afraid if you go around boasting about how rich you are and how much money you are going to make, then you have to expect to be laughed at when the opposite happens.
Schadenfreude.
This 👍
