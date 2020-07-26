Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Astra Zeneca shares  (Read 1175 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: July 26, 2020, 07:59:21 PM »
Liddle - Your buys took one helluva beeating!

Value of shares >>> :stairlift:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM »
DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM  👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
BoroPE
« Reply #2 on: July 26, 2020, 11:16:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM
DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM  👍

Be careful they will stop your benefits. 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #3 on: July 27, 2020, 06:09:18 AM »
Up 27% in 6 months.
I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #4 on: July 27, 2020, 08:42:36 AM »
 :stairlift:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: July 27, 2020, 09:45:43 AM »
The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.

Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: July 27, 2020, 11:06:53 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on July 27, 2020, 09:45:43 AM
The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.

Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?


YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOW   :like:

AND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNET   charles


AND THESE COST ME FUCK ALL.....SO I CANNOT  LOSE   monkey
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: July 27, 2020, 11:35:13 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 27, 2020, 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

Yep, but he's too stupid to realise that.

That said, this is Liddle we are talking about. We all know that when he claims to have put "a bag of sand" on at the bookies, it's really a tenner, so you can probably take a couple of noughts off what he's claiming on shares.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: July 27, 2020, 12:14:43 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 27, 2020, 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
calamity
« Reply #9 on: July 28, 2020, 07:51:15 AM »
I'm pretty sure you posted up a potential dividend on here a few months ago, which if it was correct displayed one of 2 things -

1)  You haven't got a clue about dividends, and the value thereof

or

2)  You were lying about the total value of your shares
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: July 28, 2020, 08:05:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 27, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 27, 2020, 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎

Paying rent doesnt mean you rent a property out you know 
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: July 28, 2020, 08:06:45 AM »
PROOVE IT YOU DAFT CUNT  👍

I KNOW HOW MANY I HAVE.... WHAT THEY ARE WORTH AND FOLLOW THEM REGULAR EVERY DAY  👍

SO FUCK OFF ARSEWIPE  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #12 on: July 28, 2020, 08:07:56 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 28, 2020, 08:05:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 27, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 27, 2020, 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎

Paying rent doesnt mean you rent a property out you know 


I DON'T PAY RENT NOW.... YOU DOG BOTHERING CUNT  😂😂😂
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: July 28, 2020, 08:08:48 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 08:06:45 AM
PROOVE IT YOU DAFT CUNT  👍

I KNOW HOW MANY I HAVE.... WHAT THEY ARE WORTH AND FOLLOW THEM REGULAR EVERY DAY  👍

SO FUCK OFF ARSEWIPE  👎

Whey heyyyyy. Laughed!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: July 28, 2020, 08:09:35 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 28, 2020, 08:07:56 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on July 28, 2020, 08:05:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 27, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 27, 2020, 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎

Paying rent doesnt mean you rent a property out you know 


I DON'T PAY RENT NOW.... YOU DOG BOTHERING CUNT  😂😂😂

Has little Trots woken up in a bad moody woodie  :nige:
Bernie
« Reply #15 on: July 28, 2020, 08:19:43 AM »
Quote from: calamity on July 28, 2020, 07:51:15 AM


2)  You were lying about the total value of your shares

 mick

Never!!!!!!

 
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: July 28, 2020, 08:38:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on July 28, 2020, 08:19:43 AM
Quote from: calamity on July 28, 2020, 07:51:15 AM


2)  You were lying about the total value of your shares

 mick

Never!!!!!!

 

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Bernie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:37:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM
DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM  👍

Current 7580, down from a high of 9320 in July  monkey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:13:34 AM »
THEY JUST PAID 39 BILLION FOR ANOTHER COMPANY... SHARES WENT DOWN 6 QUID BECAUSE OF IT.... SOON BE BACK UP AND WHEN THE VACCINE WORKS.... THEY WILL GO TO 100 QUID A SHARE NEXT YEAR 👍💷💷💷💷💷👍

WAIT AND SEE 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:45:34 AM »
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:56:44 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:45:34 AM
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.



THERE JEALOUS AS FUCK BECAUSE IF I CASH EM NOW I WOULD GET 250K 👍

GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Bernie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:01:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:45:34 AM
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.


I'm afraid if you go around boasting about how rich you are and how much money you are going to make, then you have to expect to be laughed at when the opposite happens.

Schadenfreude.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bernie
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:04:16 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:56:44 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:45:34 AM
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.



THERE JEALOUS AS FUCK BECAUSE IF I CASH EM NOW I WOULD GET 250K 👍

GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍

*Their

I suggested back in July they were overvalued. Looks like that was the time to sell.  :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
ZmB
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:07:41 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:01:02 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:45:34 AM
Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.


I'm afraid if you go around boasting about how rich you are and how much money you are going to make, then you have to expect to be laughed at when the opposite happens.

Schadenfreude.

This 👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:04:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:56:44 AM


GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍

*Their



Close, but no cigar  souey
Bernie
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:50:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:22:11 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:04:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:56:44 AM


GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍

*Their



Close, but no cigar  souey

 mcl

*They're

 :pope2:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:13:58 PM »
 :bc:

Larfed
