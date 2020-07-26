Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 919





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 919Pack o cunts Astra Zeneca shares « on: July 26, 2020, 07:59:21 PM »



Value of shares >>> Liddle - Your buys took one helluva beeating!Value of shares >>> Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 78 076



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 076I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #1 on: July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM » DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 8 154





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 8 154Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #3 on: July 27, 2020, 06:09:18 AM »



I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though.

Up 27% in 6 months.I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 919





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 919Pack o cunts Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #4 on: July 27, 2020, 08:42:36 AM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 395





Posts: 6 395 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #5 on: July 27, 2020, 09:45:43 AM » The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.



Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued? Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 78 076



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 076I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #6 on: July 27, 2020, 11:06:53 AM » Quote from: Bernie on July 27, 2020, 09:45:43 AM The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.



Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?





YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOW



AND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNET





AND THESE COST ME FUCK ALL.....SO I CANNOT LOSE YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOWAND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNETAND THESE COST ME FUCK ALL.....SO I CANNOT LOSE Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 395





Posts: 6 395 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #7 on: July 27, 2020, 11:35:13 AM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 27, 2020, 11:31:35 AM If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!



Yep, but he's too stupid to realise that.



That said, this is Liddle we are talking about. We all know that when he claims to have put "a bag of sand" on at the bookies, it's really a tenner, so you can probably take a couple of noughts off what he's claiming on shares. Yep, but he's too stupid to realise that.That said, this is Liddle we are talking about. We all know that when he claims to have put "a bag of sand" on at the bookies, it's really a tenner, so you can probably take a couple of noughts off what he's claiming on shares. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 78 076



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 076I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #8 on: July 27, 2020, 12:14:43 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on July 27, 2020, 11:31:35 AM If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!



ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT 👍



SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE 👍



MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN 👎 ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT 👍SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE 👍MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 310





Posts: 8 310 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #9 on: July 28, 2020, 07:51:15 AM » I'm pretty sure you posted up a potential dividend on here a few months ago, which if it was correct displayed one of 2 things -



1) You haven't got a clue about dividends, and the value thereof



or



2) You were lying about the total value of your shares Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 78 076



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 076I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #11 on: July 28, 2020, 08:06:45 AM » PROOVE IT YOU DAFT CUNT 👍



I KNOW HOW MANY I HAVE.... WHAT THEY ARE WORTH AND FOLLOW THEM REGULAR EVERY DAY 👍



SO FUCK OFF ARSEWIPE 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Bernie

Online



Posts: 6 395





Posts: 6 395 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:37:14 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH .... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM 👍



Current 7580, down from a high of 9320 in July Current 7580, down from a high of 9320 in July Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 78 076



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 076I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:13:34 AM » THEY JUST PAID 39 BILLION FOR ANOTHER COMPANY... SHARES WENT DOWN 6 QUID BECAUSE OF IT.... SOON BE BACK UP AND WHEN THE VACCINE WORKS.... THEY WILL GO TO 100 QUID A SHARE NEXT YEAR 👍💷💷💷💷💷👍



WAIT AND SEE 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 78 076



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 78 076I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:56:44 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:45:34 AM Taking delight in people losing money is not a good character trait. Even if you hate them, their loss is not your gain.







THERE JEALOUS AS FUCK BECAUSE IF I CASH EM NOW I WOULD GET 250K 👍



GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍 THERE JEALOUS AS FUCK BECAUSE IF I CASH EM NOW I WOULD GET 250K 👍GONNA LEAVE EM TILL THERE WORTH 300K 👍💷👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊