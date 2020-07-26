Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 128





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 128Pack o cunts Astra Zeneca shares « on: July 26, 2020, 07:59:21 PM »



Value of shares >>> Liddle - Your buys took one helluva beeating!Value of shares >>> Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 587



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 587MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #1 on: July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM » DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM 👍 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 501





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 501Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:09:18 AM »



I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though.

Up 27% in 6 months.I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 128





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 128Pack o cunts Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 AM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 451





Posts: 5 451 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 AM » The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.



Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued? Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 587



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 587MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:45:43 AM The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.



Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?





YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOW



AND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNET





AND THESE COST ME FUCK ALL.....SO I CANNOT LOSE YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOWAND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNETAND THESE COST ME FUCK ALL.....SO I CANNOT LOSE Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

Pallys bar stool

Online



Posts: 23





Posts: 23 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM » If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun! Logged

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 451





Posts: 5 451 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 AM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!



Yep, but he's too stupid to realise that.



That said, this is Liddle we are talking about. We all know that when he claims to have put "a bag of sand" on at the bookies, it's really a tenner, so you can probably take a couple of noughts off what he's claiming on shares. Yep, but he's too stupid to realise that.That said, this is Liddle we are talking about. We all know that when he claims to have put "a bag of sand" on at the bookies, it's really a tenner, so you can probably take a couple of noughts off what he's claiming on shares. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 587



MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Posts: 75 587MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE... Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!



ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT 👍



SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE 👍



MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN 👎 ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT 👍SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE 👍MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN 👎 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 307





Posts: 8 307 Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:51:15 AM » I'm pretty sure you posted up a potential dividend on here a few months ago, which if it was correct displayed one of 2 things -



1) You haven't got a clue about dividends, and the value thereof



or



2) You were lying about the total value of your shares Logged