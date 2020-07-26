Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Astra Zeneca shares  (Read 522 times)
Ural Quntz
« on: July 26, 2020, 07:59:21 PM »
Liddle - Your buys took one helluva beeating!

Value of shares >>> :stairlift:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM »
DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM  👍
Logged
BoroPE
« Reply #2 on: July 26, 2020, 11:16:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 26, 2020, 08:12:46 PM
DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM  👍

Be careful they will stop your benefits. 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:09:18 AM »
Up 27% in 6 months.
I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:42:36 AM »
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 AM »
The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.

Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:45:43 AM
The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.

Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?


YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOW   :like:

AND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNET   charles


AND THESE COST ME FUCK ALL.....SO I CANNOT  LOSE   monkey
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM »
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

Yep, but he's too stupid to realise that.

That said, this is Liddle we are talking about. We all know that when he claims to have put "a bag of sand" on at the bookies, it's really a tenner, so you can probably take a couple of noughts off what he's claiming on shares.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎
Logged
calamity
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:51:15 AM »
I'm pretty sure you posted up a potential dividend on here a few months ago, which if it was correct displayed one of 2 things -

1)  You haven't got a clue about dividends, and the value thereof

or

2)  You were lying about the total value of your shares
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:05:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎

Paying rent doesnt mean you rent a property out you know 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:06:45 AM »
PROOVE IT YOU DAFT CUNT  👍

I KNOW HOW MANY I HAVE.... WHAT THEY ARE WORTH AND FOLLOW THEM REGULAR EVERY DAY  👍

SO FUCK OFF ARSEWIPE  👎
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:07:56 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:05:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎

Paying rent doesnt mean you rent a property out you know 


I DON'T PAY RENT NOW.... YOU DOG BOTHERING CUNT  😂😂😂
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:08:48 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:06:45 AM
PROOVE IT YOU DAFT CUNT  👍

I KNOW HOW MANY I HAVE.... WHAT THEY ARE WORTH AND FOLLOW THEM REGULAR EVERY DAY  👍

SO FUCK OFF ARSEWIPE  👎

Whey heyyyyy. Laughed!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:09:35 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:07:56 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:05:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:14:43 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:31:35 AM
If you'd sold them and bought some property to rent out you'd already be making an income to retire in the sun!

ALREADY RENT PROPERTY OUT.... KEEP IT UNDER YER HAT  👍

SOME RIGHT JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE  👍

MORE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER PEOPLES LIVES  INSTEAD OF GETTING ON WITH THEIR OWN  👎

Paying rent doesnt mean you rent a property out you know 


I DON'T PAY RENT NOW.... YOU DOG BOTHERING CUNT  😂😂😂

Has little Trots woken up in a bad moody woodie  :nige:
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:19:43 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:51:15 AM


2)  You were lying about the total value of your shares

 mick

Never!!!!!!

 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:38:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:19:43 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:51:15 AM


2)  You were lying about the total value of your shares

 mick

Never!!!!!!

 

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:45:12 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:19:43 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 07:51:15 AM


2)  You were lying about the total value of your shares

 mick

Never!!!!!!

 

 

 mick

BEER ME TINY TEARS  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
