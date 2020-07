Ural Quntz



Astra Zeneca shares « on: Yesterday at 07:59:21 PM »



Value of shares >>> Liddle - Your buys took one helluva beeating!

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM » DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM 👍

BoroPE

Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:12:46 PM DON'T BE SILLY LAD UP 24% IN LAST 6 MONTHS.... HIT 96 LAST WEEK... BACK DOWN TO 86....UP AND DOWN THE LAST FEW WEEKS... BE 100 QUID BY NEXT MONTH.... THEN WHEN THE VACCINE IS A SUCCESS 👍 THE WORLDS YER OYSTER..... WORTH 250K TO ME.... WHEN THEY GET TO 300K I'M GONNA CASH EM 👍



Be careful they will stop your benefits. Be careful they will stop your benefits. Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:09:18 AM »



I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though.

Up 27% in 6 months.I'd have been tempted to cash some in last week though.

Ural Quntz



Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:42:36 AM »

Bernie

Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:45:43 AM » The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.



Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued? Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Astra Zeneca shares « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:53 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:45:43 AM The classic share dilemma - sell and take a profit, or hang on in the hope they'll go higher, but risk losing a shit load.

Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?



Starting to look like a week ago could have been the peak. Maybe all the talk of a vaccine meant the became over valued?





YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOW



AND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNET





YOU STUPID CUNT THEY HAVE ABOUT 5 SUCCESSFUL DRUGS ON THE GO NOW

AND MORE IN THE PIPELINE...YOU DON'T HAVE TALK SHIT WINNET

AND THESE COST ME FUCK ALL.....SO I CANNOT LOSE