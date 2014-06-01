Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 26, 2020, 08:04:49 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Watford Norwich & Bournemouth
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Watford Norwich & Bournemouth (Read 74 times)
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 580
UTB
Watford Norwich & Bournemouth
«
on:
Today
at 06:17:23 PM »
Good for us if we have ambitions of trying for promotion next season? Be a fair few players leaving Bournemouth and Watford.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 901
Once in every lifetime
Re: Watford Norwich & Bournemouth
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:02:37 PM »
Fucking hell youre a bit optimistic steely lad
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 604
Re: Watford Norwich & Bournemouth
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:39:10 PM »
Looks very open next season, but weve got a hell of a lot to find to be challenging. Id have Fulham as nailed on at the moment if they dont go up but anything could happen between now and next season
Logged
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 376
Re: Watford Norwich & Bournemouth
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:46:48 PM »
Swindon, Coventry and Wycombe gone up so some long away trips.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 122
Pack o cunts
Re: Watford Norwich & Bournemouth
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:55:47 PM »
The three clubs that went up in 14/15 - the year we lost to Norwich in the Play offs
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...