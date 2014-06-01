Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 26, 2020, 08:04:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Watford Norwich & Bournemouth  (Read 74 times)
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 580

UTB


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:17:23 PM »
Good for us if we have ambitions of trying for promotion next season?  Be a fair few players leaving Bournemouth and Watford.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 901


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:02:37 PM »
Fucking hell youre a bit optimistic steely lad
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 604


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:39:10 PM »
Looks very open next season, but weve got a hell of a lot to find to be challenging. Id have Fulham as nailed on at the moment if they dont go up but anything could happen between now and next season
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 376


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:48 PM »
Swindon, Coventry and Wycombe gone up so some long away trips.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 122


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:55:47 PM »
The three clubs that went up in 14/15 - the year we lost to Norwich in the Play offs

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 