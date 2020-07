Itchy_ring

Re: Watford Norwich & Bournemouth « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:39:10 PM » Looks very open next season, but we’ve got a hell of a lot to find to be challenging. I’d have Fulham as nailed on at the moment if they don’t go up but anything could happen between now and next season