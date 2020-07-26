Welcome,
July 26, 2020, 08:04:37 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
OK GUYS THATS THE FOOTIE DONE SO WILL
Author
Topic: OK GUYS THATS THE FOOTIE DONE SO WILL (Read 54 times)
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 666
OK GUYS THATS THE FOOTIE DONE SO WILL
Today
at 06:08:09 PM »
SEE YA'LL IN SEPTEMBER👍🤠👍🤠
OFFSKI TO ALASKA FOR SOME MOOSE HUNTING 😏👍
BIG FUCK OFF MOOSE CHARLIE DRAKES FOR TEA EVERY NITE🌈🌈🌈
WONT BE ABLE TO GET ON ERE SO WILL POST AS SOON AS I GET BACK IN SEPTEMBER I PROMISE 🤠🤠🍻😏
BEER ME BOYZ 🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍺🍻
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
El Capitan
Posts: 42 610
Re: OK GUYS THATS THE FOOTIE DONE SO WILL
Today
at 06:57:19 PM »
Enjoy pal 🤡🤡🤡🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🤠🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍉🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 122
Pack o cunts
Re: OK GUYS THATS THE FOOTIE DONE SO WILL
Today
at 07:56:38 PM »
If true - thank fuck
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
