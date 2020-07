Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 312





Posts: 3 312

Re: Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:53:33 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:17:22 PM





Maybe he'll take out his aggression on a fellow black, like most black people do.















Is it Towz? Who knows.Maybe he'll take out his aggression on a fellow black, like most black people do.

If he'd just slagged off white people nobody would have cared and the leftist journalists now out to destroy him would have been signing his praises.



Mention the big noses and you're in trouble - see also Nick Cannon.



What was it Voltare said? If he'd just slagged off white people nobody would have cared and the leftist journalists now out to destroy him would have been signing his praises.Mention the big noses and you're in trouble - see also Nick Cannon.What was it Voltare said?