July 26, 2020, 05:15:51 PM
Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley
Author
Topic: Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley (Read 95 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 895
Once in every lifetime
Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley
«
on:
Today
at 04:17:22 PM »
Is it Towz? Who knows.
Maybe he'll take out his aggression on a fellow black, like most black people do.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 731
Re: Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:24:46 PM »
Probably, I seem to be everybody else
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 603
Re: Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:43:45 PM »
Its up with the best as a meltdown
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 520
Re: Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:50:16 PM »
KNOBHEAD BLACK RAPPER
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Online
Posts: 993
Re: Youre asking who the fcuk is Wiley
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:01:40 PM »
Another racist tosspot showing his true colours whoever he is.
Logged
