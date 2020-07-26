Welcome,
July 26, 2020, 10:29:34 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
TELLING THE TRUTH LOSES YOU YA JOB NOW 👎😠👎
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 568
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
TELLING THE TRUTH LOSES YOU YA JOB NOW 👎😠👎
Today
at 10:12:08 AM »
FUCKING DISGRACE 👎😠👎
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8560495/Channel-4-star-Ant-Middleton-faces-sack-Chief-Cadet-Royal-Navy-BLM-comments.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 142
Re: TELLING THE TRUTH LOSES YOU YA JOB NOW 👎😠👎
Today
at 10:20:46 AM »
Millions of black people think the BLM brigade are all fucking idiots as well' it's all a load of fucking bollocks & should just be ignored.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
