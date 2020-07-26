Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 26, 2020, 10:29:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TELLING THE TRUTH LOSES YOU YA JOB NOW 👎😠👎  (Read 44 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 568

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:12:08 AM »
FUCKING DISGRACE  👎😠👎

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8560495/Channel-4-star-Ant-Middleton-faces-sack-Chief-Cadet-Royal-Navy-BLM-comments.html?ito=facebook_share_article-top
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 142



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:20:46 AM »
Millions of black people think the BLM brigade are all fucking idiots as well' it's all a load of fucking bollocks & should just be ignored.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 