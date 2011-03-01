Re: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎 « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:59:30 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 12:39:30 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:15:08 AM Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.



Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, dont you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.



Oh

Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, dont you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.Oh

Are you forgetting we pay them to do it?

Not at all. We dont cover all the costs. They have been our friends in this matter. There is undeniable irony that Brexit included a hefty feeling of unfettered immigration control, when in fact all fuck will probably break out in the south east coast areas. Not at all. We dont cover all the costs. They have been our friends in this matter. There is undeniable irony that Brexit included a hefty feeling of unfettered immigration control, when in fact all fuck will probably break out in the south east coast areas.