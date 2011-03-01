Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎  (Read 644 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 582

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:00:20 AM »
WHERES THE FUCKING NAVY ? 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠👎

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1314082/migrant-crisis-asylum-seekers-france-english-channel-dover-coastguard-dinghy
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 499


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:31:08 AM »
Theyre not men anyway - leaving their families for a life of handouts instead of trying to build a better home. Whats it gonna take for the government to do something? Doesnt like leaving the eu will change a thing
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 145



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM »
Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 349



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:30:24 AM »
We should cut the funding we give the french and police our coastline further away. The boats should be towed back to where they come from, inhabitants removed and then scuttled. The current policy is encouraging people to risk their lives, not only on the channel but all the way from where they come from to the french coast.

Ive just about lost all trust in this current government to get anything right, Im not sure any of the leaders are capable of making a decision right now. Boris needs removing and Im sure he be will once the covid crisis calms down.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 810



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM
Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.

Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, dont you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.

Oh

Oh
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 349



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:39:30 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:15:08 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM
Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.

Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, dont you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.

Oh
Are you forgetting we pay them to do it?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 810



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:59:30 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 12:39:30 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:15:08 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM
Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.

Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, dont you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.

Oh
Are you forgetting we pay them to do it?

Not at all. We dont cover all the costs. They have been our friends in this matter. There is undeniable irony that Brexit included a hefty feeling of unfettered immigration control, when in fact all fuck will probably break out in the south east coast areas.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 349



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:22:36 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:59:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 12:39:30 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:15:08 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM
Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.

Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, dont you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.

Oh
Are you forgetting we pay them to do it?

Not at all. We dont cover all the costs. They have been our friends in this matter. There is undeniable irony that Brexit included a hefty feeling of unfettered immigration control, when in fact all fuck will probably break out in the south east coast areas.
Dont we pay about £50m per year? I should think thats enough to stop small crafts attempting the journey. We should let them fill in an asylum application then return them to go without collecting £200 while its processed.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 581

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:25:51 PM »
I think this should be the COB anthem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3w5WOb8jPLQ

 :mido:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 810



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:42:27 PM »
Have you been to Calais, never mind the other ports? In a non argumentative way, do you think £50m Covers it? I have zero idea how many Security staff work at the 24 hour port. There are miles of defences at every port blah blah

Doesnt matter anyway. The game changes soon and does anyone think it will be for the better?
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 806


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:23:13 PM »
Our PM is nothing more than a progressive Liberal. So does anyone think for one second that he's got the balls to do the only sane thing possible and return these blood suckers straight back to France?
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 357


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:42:00 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:42:27 PM
Have you been to Calais, never mind the other ports? In a non argumentative way, do you think £50m Covers it? I have zero idea how many Security staff work at the 24 hour port. There are miles of defences at every port blah blah

Doesnt matter anyway. The game changes soon and does anyone think it will be for the better?

Baseball bat from Amazon to the head of whoever's allowing it = £20(Free shipping)  :like:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 145



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:49:08 PM »
They know all they need to do is set sail & they're as good as here' if the boat doesn't make it they'll be picked up and brought here with virtually no chance of being sent back.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
boro_boro_boro

Offline Offline

Posts: 11


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:50:21 PM »
We need a system like Australia where they never set foot on our land. Any caught by the Aussies are taken to A holding centre in PNG where they are given three options

1. Claim asylum is PNG
2. Apply for asylum in OZ.... 99 times out of 100 its declined without chance to appeal
3. A free ticket back to their country of origin

It works very well and keeps costs to a minimum
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 810



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:58:34 PM »
I think Italy have about 8,000 a week coming across in the summer.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 521


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:05:15 PM »
THE MAJORITY END UP IN THE BORO  lost
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 499


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:18:03 PM »
Am in favour of the Australian system.

Just aggressively patrol the channel And tow them back in to french waters and destroy their boats as precious poster said
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 349



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:26:12 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:18:03 PM
Am in favour of the Australian system.

Just aggressively patrol the channel And tow them back in to french waters and destroy their boats as precious poster said

Cheers  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 499


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:39:10 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:18:03 PM
Am in favour of the Australian system.

Just aggressively patrol the channel And tow them back in to french waters and destroy their boats as precious poster said

Cheers  charles

Was it you that said that?

Ive changed my mind, let them all in

(Makes fuck all difference anyway)

 
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 349



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:23:14 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:39:10 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:18:03 PM
Am in favour of the Australian system.

Just aggressively patrol the channel And tow them back in to french waters and destroy their boats as precious poster said

Cheers  charles

Was it you that said that?

Ive changed my mind, let them all in

(Makes fuck all difference anyway)

 
yeah, I was quite flattered you thought I was precious. Maybe a typo, maybe not.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Snoozy
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 288


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 01:42:27 PM
Have you been to Calais, never mind the other ports? In a non argumentative way, do you think £50m Covers it? I have zero idea how many Security staff work at the 24 hour port. There are miles of defences at every port blah blah

Doesnt matter anyway. The game changes soon and does anyone think it will be for the better?


Yeah, and you got back in without a passport  klins
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 499


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:23:14 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:39:10 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:26:12 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 06:18:03 PM
Am in favour of the Australian system.

Just aggressively patrol the channel And tow them back in to french waters and destroy their boats as precious poster said

Cheers  charles

Was it you that said that?

Ive changed my mind, let them all in

(Makes fuck all difference anyway)

 
yeah, I was quite flattered you thought I was precious. Maybe a typo, maybe not.  charles

Go fuck yourself you cunt

(No typos in that  )
Logged
