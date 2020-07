Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 499





Posts: 499 Re: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎 « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:31:08 AM » Theyíre not men anyway - leaving their families for a life of handouts instead of trying to build a better home. Whatís it gonna take for the government to do something? Doesnít like leaving the eu will change a thing Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 145







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 145 Re: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎 « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM » Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 349







Posts: 40 349 Re: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎 « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:30:24 AM » We should cut the funding we give the french and police our coastline further away. The boats should be towed back to where they come from, inhabitants removed and then scuttled. The current policy is encouraging people to risk their lives, not only on the channel but all the way from where they come from to the french coast.



Iíve just about lost all trust in this current government to get anything right, Iím not sure any of the leaders are capable of making a decision right now. Boris needs removing and Iím sure he be will once the covid crisis calms down. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 810







Posts: 14 810 Re: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:56:59 AM Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.



Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, donít you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.



Oh Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, donít you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.Oh Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 810







Posts: 14 810 Re: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎 « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:42:27 PM » Have you been to Calais, never mind the other ports? In a non argumentative way, do you think £50m Covers it? I have zero idea how many Security staff work at the 24 hour port. There are miles of defences at every port blah blah



Doesnít matter anyway. The game changes soon and does anyone think it will be for the better? Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 145







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 145 Re: BE NO MEN LEFT IN AFRICA SOON..... 👎 « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:49:08 PM » They know all they need to do is set sail & they're as good as here' if the boat doesn't make it they'll be picked up and brought here with virtually no chance of being sent back. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.