|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pile
|
Blaming the French is fucking ridiculous' if this place wasn't such a renowned soft touch these people wouldn't be queing up to get here, the Frogs must be sick to fuck of it all.
Is the truth. They have been doing our work for years. Think about it, dont you think every French person would rather their country just let the buggers straight through. Luckily we still have EC unity and the French have stepped up.
Oh
Are you forgetting we pay them to do it?
Not at all. We dont cover all the costs. They have been our friends in this matter. There is undeniable irony that Brexit included a hefty feeling of unfettered immigration control, when in fact all fuck will probably break out in the south east coast areas.
Dont we pay about £50m per year? I should think thats enough to stop small crafts attempting the journey. We should let them fill in an asylum application then return them to go without collecting £200 while its processed.
|
|
|
|
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 11
|
We need a system like Australia where they never set foot on our land. Any caught by the Aussies are taken to A holding centre in PNG where they are given three options
1. Claim asylum is PNG
2. Apply for asylum in OZ.... 99 times out of 100 its declined without chance to appeal
3. A free ticket back to their country of origin
It works very well and keeps costs to a minimum
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
Am in favour of the Australian system.
Just aggressively patrol the channel And tow them back in to french waters and destroy their boats as precious poster said
Cheers
Was it you that said that?
Ive changed my mind, let them all in
(Makes fuck all difference anyway)
yeah, I was quite flattered you thought I was precious. Maybe a typo, maybe not.
Go fuck yourself you cunt
(No typos in that
)
|
|
|
|
Logged