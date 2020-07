livefastdieyoung

PL final day accumulators « on: Today at 07:53:15 AM »



I've gone with:



Arsenal

Burnley

City

Liverpool

Bournemouth



10 @ 18-1.







Re: PL final day accumulators « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:34 AM »



On fire.



I found a pound on my Skybet account yesterday at about 3pm. Four winners in a row later, all live on ITV racing, I had turned that solitary nugget into almost 30.On fire. Logged

Re: PL final day accumulators « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:49:47 AM » LEAVING IT ALONE TODAY I EXPECT A FEW DODGY RESULTS ANYWAY GOOD LUCK

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...





Re: PL final day accumulators « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:25:45 AM » CHELSKI

MAN CITY

MAN UTD



AND OLIVER GIROUD AND MASON GREENWOOD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷👍

Re: PL final day accumulators « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:46:29 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:49:47 AM

LEAVING IT ALONE TODAY I EXPECT A FEW DODGY RESULTS ANYWAY GOOD LUCK

I can see all of the 3 in trouble getting beat today and it coming down to goal difference with Villa surviving, deffo reckon it will be one that goes down to injury time I can see all of the 3 in trouble getting beat today and it coming down to goal difference with Villa surviving, deffo reckon it will be one that goes down to injury time « Last Edit: Today at 12:43:35 PM by Itchy_ring » Logged

Re: PL final day accumulators « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:31:32 AM » THEM CUNTS VILLA WILL STAY UP GUARENTEED IF THEY DO GO DOWN I WILL CELEBRATE BIG STYLE

Re: PL final day accumulators « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:09:09 PM »



I'll be gutted if villa stay up. I'm hoping west hams good form continues and they thump villa. Arsenal will hammer Watford who would have had a chance there if they kept pearson as manager. Hopefully Bournemouth will then beat Everton who have nothing to play for. That'll mean villa and Watford down. Happy with that! Logged

Re: PL final day accumulators « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:25:31 PM » I HOPE WEST HAM BATTER VILLA 👍



CAN'T STAND THE VILE CUNTS 👎



SHAME THE MEDIA DARLING'S COULDNT GO DOWN... BUT THAT USELESS CUNT MOYES WILL NEXT SEASON 👍