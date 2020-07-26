Welcome,
July 26, 2020, 10:29:24 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
PL final day accumulators
Topic: PL final day accumulators (Read 77 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 980
PL final day accumulators
«
on:
Today
at 07:53:15 AM »
Everyone must be having a dabble today so let's have them.
I've gone with:
Arsenal
Burnley
City
Liverpool
Bournemouth
£10 @ 18-1.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 980
Re: PL final day accumulators
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:55:34 AM »
I found a pound on my Skybet account yesterday at about 3pm. Four winners in a row later, all live on ITV racing, I had turned that solitary nugget into almost £30.
On fire.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 568
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: PL final day accumulators
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:33:12 AM »
WATFORD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP.... STEER CLEAR OF TEAMS FIGHTING RELEGATION 👍
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 600
Re: PL final day accumulators
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:46:41 AM »
Arsenal
Burnley
Everton
West Ham
A rather excellent 27/1
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 512
Re: PL final day accumulators
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:49:47 AM »
LEAVING IT ALONE TODAY I EXPECT A FEW DODGY RESULTS ANYWAY GOOD LUCK
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 568
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...
Re: PL final day accumulators
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:25:45 AM »
CHELSKI
MAN CITY
MAN UTD
AND OLIVER GIROUD AND MASON GREENWOOD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS 👍💷👍
