Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 26, 2020, 10:29:24 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PL final day accumulators  (Read 77 times)
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 980


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:53:15 AM »
Everyone must be having a dabble today so let's have them.

I've gone with:

Arsenal
Burnley
City
Liverpool
Bournemouth

£10 @  18-1.

  jc :mido:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 980


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:34 AM »
I found a pound on my Skybet account yesterday at about 3pm. Four winners in a row later, all live on ITV racing, I had turned that solitary nugget into almost £30.

On fire.

 :mido:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 568

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:33:12 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 07:53:15 AM
Everyone must be having a dabble today so let's have them.

I've gone with:

Arsenal
Burnley
City
Liverpool
Bournemouth

£10 @  18-1.

  jc :mido:



WATFORD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP.... STEER CLEAR OF TEAMS FIGHTING RELEGATION  👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 600


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:41 AM »
Arsenal
Burnley
Everton
West Ham

A rather excellent 27/1  :mido:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 512


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:49:47 AM »
LEAVING IT ALONE TODAY I EXPECT A FEW DODGY RESULTS ANYWAY GOOD LUCK  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 568

MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:25:45 AM »
CHELSKI
MAN CITY
MAN UTD

AND OLIVER GIROUD AND MASON GREENWOOD TO SCORE IN 90 MINS  👍💷👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 