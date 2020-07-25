Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: COME BACK FROM SPAIN....  (Read 288 times)
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


« on: Today at 06:50:30 PM »
YOU HAVE TO QUARENTINE FOR 2 WEEKS.... HOPE YA LOSE YA JOBS YA STUPID CUNTS  👍😠😠😠👍  BRAGGING ALL OVER FACEBOOK ABOUT BEING IN THE SUN AND SUPPING DRINK  👎 FUCKING IDIOTS..  FUCK OFF 👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bobupanddown
View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:56:20 PM »
Do they post on here like?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:58:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:56:20 PM
Do they post on here like?

THERES PLENTY LINGERING AND READING IT THATS FOR FUCKING SURE  👍

I KNOW MANY DAFT CUNTS BRAGGING ABOUT IT  👎

REAP WHAT YA SOW  👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:17:13 PM »
I wonder how Sticky Vicky has been coping with life in quarantine

Perhaps she has used the time wisely and perfected a few new party tricks.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Mickgaz

View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:22:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:50:30 PM
YOU HAVE TO QUARENTINE FOR 2 WEEKS.... HOPE YA LOSE YA JOBS YA STUPID CUNTS  👍😠😠😠👍  BRAGGING ALL OVER FACEBOOK ABOUT BEING IN THE SUN AND SUPPING DRINK  👎 FUCKING IDIOTS..  FUCK OFF 👍
Leon just watching the news I saw the report and just said exactly the same as you to the wife. And her reply was you are just horrible some times those poor people just went on holiday . And my reply fuck em hope peirs morgan is one of them  
Mickgaz

View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:26:02 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 07:17:13 PM
I wonder how Sticky Vicky has been coping with life in quarantine

Perhaps she has used the time wisely and perfected a few new party tricks.
She will have perfected the art of pulling  masks out of her fanny  :alf:
monkeyman
View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:32:00 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 07:17:13 PM
I wonder how Sticky Vicky has been coping with life in quarantine

Perhaps she has used the time wisely and perfected a few new party tricks.
SHE MUST BE A FUCKING FOSSIL NOW  lost
monkeyman
View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:33:33 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:22:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:50:30 PM
YOU HAVE TO QUARENTINE FOR 2 WEEKS.... HOPE YA LOSE YA JOBS YA STUPID CUNTS  👍😠😠😠👍  BRAGGING ALL OVER FACEBOOK ABOUT BEING IN THE SUN AND SUPPING DRINK  👎 FUCKING IDIOTS..  FUCK OFF 👍
Leon just watching the news I saw the report and just said exactly the same as you to the wife. And her reply was you are just horrible some times those poor people just went on holiday . And my reply fuck em hope peirs morgan is one of them  
I READ SOMEWHERE THE CUNT IS IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE
Mickgaz

View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:42:19 PM »
That's a shame to be fair you  couldn't see him giving it large  in Spain even though he is fucking really large  :mido:
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:47:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:33:33 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:22:31 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:50:30 PM
YOU HAVE TO QUARENTINE FOR 2 WEEKS.... HOPE YA LOSE YA JOBS YA STUPID CUNTS  👍😠😠😠👍  BRAGGING ALL OVER FACEBOOK ABOUT BEING IN THE SUN AND SUPPING DRINK  👎 FUCKING IDIOTS..  FUCK OFF 👍
Leon just watching the news I saw the report and just said exactly the same as you to the wife. And her reply was you are just horrible some times those poor people just went on holiday . And my reply fuck em hope peirs morgan is one of them  
I READ SOMEWHERE THE CUNT IS IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE

Who, Piers (the cunt) Morgan or Sticky Vicky?

Vicky trying her luck in France now these days is she?

The old French Baguette routine...

 mcl
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:51:55 PM »
How are they going to enforce the 2 week quarantine? no fucker will do it.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
MONTY QUEERSON IS A SHITHOUSE...


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:24:54 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 07:51:55 PM
How are they going to enforce the 2 week quarantine? no fucker will do it.

I THINK PEOPLE WHO'S FRIENDS WHO THEY WORK WITH WHO HAVE FUCKED OFF.... WILL NOT BE TOO HAPPY IF THEY COME BACK TO WORK WITH THEM..... 👎 ABOUT TIME THE BORDER FORCE GOT SOME BALLS.... LOCK EM IN A DETENTION CENTRE FOR 2 WEEKS THE SELFISH CUNTS  👍😠👍
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
kippers
View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:01:10 PM »
You cant wait to brag about going away you hypocritical cunt.
monkeyman
View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:21:55 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:01:10 PM
You cant wait to brag about going away you hypocritical cunt.
  mick
Gingerpig
View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:49:37 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:01:10 PM
You cant wait to brag about going away you hypocritical cunt.

In fairness mate, there is a time & place in this world at the minute , seen no one lately on here bragging  oleary
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
