July 27, 2020, 11:52:18 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Toms Talk-In  (Read 877 times)
« on: July 25, 2020, 04:33:01 PM »
Brown bread
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: July 25, 2020, 05:14:34 PM »
This the TFM gadge who got caught with a load of pics of kids?
« Reply #2 on: July 25, 2020, 05:39:05 PM »
Hopefully the dirty nonce was found swinging from the end of a rope.
« Reply #3 on: July 25, 2020, 10:16:06 PM »
One less  :like:
« Reply #4 on: July 25, 2020, 10:26:26 PM »
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins
« Reply #5 on: July 25, 2020, 10:26:55 PM »
Couldn't have happened to a nicer fella . . . Not ony a condescending smug cunt,
Fucking nonce as well.
« Reply #6 on: July 25, 2020, 10:46:39 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:26:26 PM
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins

Alot like you and antisemitism mate......

 klins :basil: monkey
« Reply #7 on: July 25, 2020, 10:48:01 PM »
You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU
« Reply #8 on: July 25, 2020, 10:50:37 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:26:26 PM
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins

If they are that fucked in the head to like kids in a sexual way then the only treatment is to be dancing from the end of a rope
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:01:38 AM »
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:26:26 PM
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins
WHAT WAS HIS THOUGHTS ON CAMEL SEX  klins
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:48:51 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 12:01:38 AM
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:26:26 PM
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins
WHAT WAS HIS THOUGHTS ON CAMEL SEX  klins

I NEVER ASKED HIM, WHY ARE YOU ALL SO INTERESTED IN BESTIALITY ON HERE
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:29:31 AM »
He was baddad before baddad - before message boards and the internet phone ins were pretty popular and that cunt loved nothing more than cutting people off. Smug condescending twat - I didnt know he was a nonce too

More of a hames whale man myself
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:07:40 AM »
Hamas Whale?

« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:31:53 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:07:40 AM
Hamas Whale?



Yeah he was a Palestine James whale rip off
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:35:06 AM »
THERE'S A COUPLE OF POSTERS MISSING OFF HERE  👍🤔🙄
Logged
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:30:17 PM »
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:48:01 PM
You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU

Already done that my racist friend ..... on multiple occasions

Now Mr Steicher about your jew hatred ........ how ya enjoying Labours libel bankruptcy?  Corbyns next.....

Now back in your muslim shithole
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:32:18 PM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on July 25, 2020, 10:50:37 PM
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:26:26 PM
I rang his phone in once. Someone was on ranting and raving about how paedos should be put down like dogs, which to be fair i don't disagree with but my point was that it is a severe mental illness and they should be locked away in secure facilities and treated. I think Tom was arguing the other way, a good case of protesting too much  klins

If they are that fucked in the head to like kids in a sexual way then the only treatment is to be dancing from the end of a rope

Anyone over the age of 15 who listens to TFM should be dancing from the end of a rope too.
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:27:37 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 02:30:17 PM
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:48:01 PM
You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU

Already done that my racist friend ..... on multiple occasions

Now Mr Steicher about your jew hatred ........ how ya enjoying Labours libel bankruptcy?  Corbyns next.....

Now back in your muslim shithole

You haven't like, never. And who the fuck is Mr Steicher?  charles
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:29:31 AM
He was baddad before baddad - before message boards and the internet phone ins were pretty popular and that cunt loved nothing more than cutting people off. Smug condescending twat - I didnt know he was a nonce too

Pity he didn't end up in the big house like . . .

Getting his self-righteous arse bummed of him, by Mr Big 👍
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:13:56 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 04:27:37 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 02:30:17 PM
Quote from: towz on July 25, 2020, 10:48:01 PM
You know the drill, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitism please, or STFU

Already done that my racist friend ..... on multiple occasions

Now Mr Steicher about your jew hatred ........ how ya enjoying Labours libel bankruptcy?  Corbyns next.....

Now back in your muslim shithole

You haven't like, never. And who the fuck is Mr Steicher?  charles

Yes i have - done you red handed as i always do my little antisemitic friend

Julius Streicher a well known antisemite from Germany with similar views to yours.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:35:06 AM »
Resorting to lies to discredit someone who's views diverge from your own is a poor strategy, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitic views please
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:35:17 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:35:06 AM
Resorting to lies to discredit someone who's views diverge from your own is a poor strategy, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitic views please

Already done so sweetheart, you were caught red handed. Just go to my old posts. Not hard but you keep desperately denying its hilarious.

Truth is something very alien to you my antisemitic friend, now, come home, pay for you fucking kids and take the leathering off some people from stokesley you rather upset and richly deserve.

Back in your Algerian cage my racist friend
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:38:45 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:35:17 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:35:06 AM
Resorting to lies to discredit someone who's views diverge from your own is a poor strategy, direct quote from me demonstrating anti-Semitic views please

Already done so sweetheart, you were caught red handed. Just go to my old posts. Not hard but you keep desperately denying its hilarious.

Truth is something very alien to you my antisemitic friend, now, come home, pay for you fucking kids and take the leathering off some people from stokesley you rather upset and richly deserve.

Back in your Algerian cage my racist friend

More bullshit, I pity you
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:08:22 AM »
More Oldfield FACTS  :basil: :basil: :basil:
Logged
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:26:19 AM »
How are you deceased grandparents, have you spoken to them lately?  charles
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:36:51 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:35:06 AM
THERE'S A COUPLE OF POSTERS MISSING OFF HERE  👍🤔🙄

If you want to say something, have the backbone to say it.
Logged
